Three Man City defenders' future in doubt, six considered safe - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #26

Day 26 of the transfer window is upon us, a day - quite fittingly - filled with updates on Napoli's #26 Kalidou Koulibaly; and as the deal seemingly sleepwalks towards its conclusion, there's some interesting news about everybody's favourite 22-year-old Lyon midfielder, as well as some potential defensive outgoings.

But first things first, let's bring you up to speed, with the latest on Napoli's main man...

Death, Taxes, and Kalidou Koulibaly

In a week that began with much optimism surrounding the Kalidou Koulibaly transfer, Friday arrived, and with it came another day of meaningless updates. However, we did hear from everyone's favourite journalist, Fabrizio Romano, as we all hope and pray to one day hear the words: "Man City, Kalidou Koulibaly, here we go!", escape his mouth. Unfortunately, that day wasn't today.

Romano reported that Napoli have not yet reached any agreement with Manchester City over the sale of Kalidou Koulibaly. Similar reports made by Il Mattino suggested that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is still not satisfied with any bid that has been made thus far, but optimistically report that the 'two clubs have an agreement', and the 'situation is well underway'.

Napoli's potential deal for Lille defender Gabriel could potentially complicate negotiations, but with strong interest in the Brazilian from Everton, Manchester United and Arsenal, Napoli could be forced to finally accelerate the sale of Koulibaly to raise funds for the deal.

Negotiations still seem some way off, and will likely (and frustratingly) speed up massively before completion. But one thing is for sure, whether Pep Guardiola gets his man or not, Koulibaly has a seat alongside Isco at the top table of 'boring Manchester City transfer sagas'.

Sike... Alfredo Pedulla treated us right at the last second on Friday night. Like a fine re-watch of Sergio Aguero's goal against QPR to secure the Premier League title, the Italian journalist claims that a deal has been reached and that Kalidou Koulibaly will join Manchester City.

Tosin To-stay? Or will Adarabioyo-Go?

According to the Manchester Evening News, young City defender Tosin Adarabioyo needs to know 'promptly' how he will figure in Pep Guardiola's plans at Manchester City - a sentiment shared by returning RB Leipzig loanee, Angelino. Neither player has given up hopes of making it at the Etihad, but would rather sort out a move to another top-flight side if they are to be overlooked.

It is believed that Adarabioyo has a number of Premier League suitors, with Leeds interested in a loan move for the 22-year-old, while Everton hope to secure him on a permanent deal. Manchester City are reportedly uncertain in their plans for Adarabioyo; the potential departure of Eric Garcia could open the door to first-team opportunities for the Englishman, but a top-level loan move is thought to be more beneficial to his development. Adarabioyo only has one year remaining on his current deal with reports suggesting that a new contract will be offered before the end of the summer.

As for Angelino, Leipzig boss Julian Naglesmann has turned down the opportunity to make his loan deal permanent for around €25M. Recent reports have suggested that Pep Guardiola intends to use the Spaniard this season, with concerns over the fitness and consistency of both Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Guardiola: Stone-cold and brutal

If reports by the Manchester Evening News are to be believed, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have been told that their futures at the club are in doubt; ironically, providing the pair with about the same amount of security regarding his future as they provide him in the heart of his defence.

It is believed that the defenders who have made the cut are as follows: Walker, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Mendy, Ake, and Koulibaly (or an alternative)

The other notable absence from that list is Oleksandr Zinchenko, who seems to be suffering the same fate as Fabian Delph, in being somewhat of a revelation out of position for a season, and then quickly reminding us that they are nowhere near good enough the next. This gives strength to the rumours that Angelino will get his third chance to shine for Manchester City.

Houssem Aouarsenal?

In the fallout to Manchester City's Champions League defeat at the hands of Lyon, much was said about the performance of 22-year-old midfielder and long term City target Houssem Aouar. His performance impressed Pep Guardiola so much that they have since approached Lyon about signing the Frenchman - if reports made by EPN journalist Julien Laurens are to be believed.

However, if Manchester City do launch a bid for Aouar, they will face strong competition from Arsenal, who have already held transfer talks with Lyon's sporting director Juninho; and with all reports suggesting that City won't sign a midfielder this summer, Arsenal seem to be the current front-runners in the race for the young midfielder.

Yangel 'Herreraring to go!'

When Manchester City completed the signing of Ferran Torres, it was reported that Yangel Herrera was set to be used as a 'makeweight' in the move, and after Valencia sold ex-Arsenal youngster Francis Coquelin to Villareal, Yangel Herrera looked set to replace the Frenchman in the heart of Valencia's midfield.

The Venezuela International was reportedly excited by the prospect of joining Valencia and creating a permanent home, after two years on loan at Huesca and Granada. However, there has been 'no significant progress' in Valencia's pursuit of the midfielder, leaving them with no option but to explore other alternatives.

