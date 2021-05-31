Three Named Man City Players Considering Exits - Possibility Of Moves This Summer

Three Manchester City players are reportedly unhappy for several reasons at the club, and could actively push for a move this summer.

An exclusive report by Sam Lee in the Athletic has revealed some interesting initial conversation surrounding the summer transfer window - which opens on Wednesday 9th June.

After revealing Harry Kane and Jack Grealish are top of Pep Guardiola's wish-list, there were also updates on some potential outgoings.

The first is Aymeric Laporte, who joined City from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 for, what was at the time, a club record £57 million. The Spaniard has enjoyed a fantastic three years at the club so far, but there's now a thought he may want to move on to enjoy more gametime.

The recent resurgence of John Stones coupled with Ruben Dias' instant impact has formed a rock solid duo at the heart of the defence. Laporte has been unable to break that bond and force his way back into the team, and there's now a thought he could look to spend his prime years elsewhere.

The same goes for Raheem Sterling, who has only 18 goal contributions this season compared to his astounding 41 last campaign. Real Madrid have always been huge admirers and his lack of first team appearances may mean he asks to move on this summer.

Gabriel Jesus is the final name mentioned. The Brazilian has had the near impossible task of displacing the clubs all-time leading goalscorer, Sergio Agüero ever since he arrived in January 2017.

But even with the Argentines injury concerns in the past few seasons, Jesus has failed to nail down a starting spot. With Manchester City actively searching for a new striker, the 24 year-old could be looking to forge a career elsewhere.

