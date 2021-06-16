Tottenham Aiming to Take Lead Over Man City and Juventus in Race to Sign Coveted Serie A Star - Chelsea Also 'Make Moves'

Sassuolo's Manuel Locatelli is now garnering interest from Tottenham, as the London club's newly-appointed sporting director Fabio Paratici plots to beat out competition from both Manchester City and Juventus for the midfielder.

Numerous club officials from across Europe are surely keeping a close watch on the Italian national team over the course of the delayed European Championships tournament, primarily to scout Manuel Locatelli.

Over the past months, Locatelli has continued to attract interest from several powerhouse clubs in Europe, including both Manchester City and Juventus, while Chelsea are understood to also hold some level of interest - who alongside City, are claimed to have 'made moves' for the player.

Both clubs are reportedly showing a serious intrigue in jumpstarting transfer talks with Sassuolo for its prized midfielder.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho contract situation to be resolved in coming days

However, the former two perennial European giants may soon have competition from Tottenham.

According to a report from the Italian-based outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, new Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici has jumped into the race to sign Locatelli over the upcoming summer transfer window.

Paratici is said to know the "dynamics" of what it would take to successfully haul in the Italian midfielder to the London-based side.

Such an advantage is given to Paratici considering his notable history of working with Sassuolo club officials over the past decade, which includes completing 18 transfer deals with them during his run as Juventus sporting director.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

For the moment, the Sassuolo talent still views the Bianconeri as his top option for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Still, Manchester City, Juventus and Tottenham will all have to play the waiting game with this potential transfer as Locatelli plans to open the door to talks with other clubs following the Euros.

Locatelli currently aims on becoming a regular over the Italian national team's run in the Euros.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra