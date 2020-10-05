Tottenham enquired about taking Man City defender on loan for the season - option to buy discussed

Manchester City and Tottenham have had conversations regarding the idea of taking centre-back John Stones on loan for the season, with an option to buy included, according to David Ornstein at the Athletic.

The 26-year-old is one of five centre-backs currently at the club, with one right-sided defender expected to be moved on before the end of today's deadline. However, it's thought Eric Garcia's long-awaited move to Barcelona is edging ever closer - with the clubs reportedly agreeing a €15 million fee.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The Mail added to the earlier report claiming Spurs even wanted to include a £20 million option to buy clause in the loan deal. Stones himself is determined to prove his worth to Pep Guardiola and will not request a move unless he's deemed surplus to requirements.

With Guardiola's options now consisting of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Aké and John Stones - along with the packed schedule - the Englishman could get many chances to impress and force his way into the side.

-----

