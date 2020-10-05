SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Tottenham enquired about taking Man City defender on loan for the season - option to buy discussed

harryasiddall

Manchester City and Tottenham have had conversations regarding the idea of taking centre-back John Stones on loan for the season, with an option to buy included, according to David Ornstein at the Athletic.

The 26-year-old is one of five centre-backs currently at the club, with one right-sided defender expected to be moved on before the end of today's deadline. However, it's thought Eric Garcia's long-awaited move to Barcelona is edging ever closer - with the clubs reportedly agreeing a €15 million fee.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The Mail added to the earlier report claiming Spurs even wanted to include a £20 million option to buy clause in the loan deal. Stones himself is determined to prove his worth to Pep Guardiola and will not request a move unless he's deemed surplus to requirements.

With Guardiola's options now consisting of Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Aké and John Stones - along with the packed schedule - the Englishman could get many chances to impress and force his way into the side.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City defender opts to remain at the club - willing to 'fight' for his place

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has opted to remain at the club amid recent reported questions over his future at the Etihad Stadium, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'on the verge' of signing Argentine striker - plan to loan him out immeadiately

Manchester City are 'on the verge' of signing Atletico Talleres striker Nahuel Bustos, with the plan to send him directly on loan to Girona for the season.

harryasiddall

Man City stance on left-back recruits revealed as transfer deadline edges closer

Manchester City's stance on potential left-back recruits in the final hours of the summer transfer window has emerged, just days after links to Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, as per the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Premier League club show interest in signing Man City centre-back before deadline

Fulham have shown an interest in signing Manchester City centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Man City believe defender's departure is 'almost certain' - agreement with club is 'close'

Manchester City believe the departure of Eric Garcia before Monday's transfer deadline is 'almost certain', and that an agreement with Barcelona is 'close', according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Journalist reveals Man City set to receive huge boost after the international break

Argentine journalist Lucas Scagliola has suggested that Manchester City could be set to receive a welcome and timely boost after the international break - with key player Sergio Aguero set to return to first-team training.

markgough96

Raheem Sterling states Man City have 'done well' in their start to the new season

Despite an early goal from Raheem Sterling, Manchester City had to settle for a disheartening 1-1 draw against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon. Raheem Sterling provided analysis in a post-match conference.

Shruti Sadbhav

Player Ratings: Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

It's more points dropped as Manchester City fail to bounce back from last week's defeat in an entertaining but ultimately frustrating draw at Elland Road.

markgough96

Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on Ruben Dias’ Man City debut

Manchester City’s latest signing, Ruben Dias, made his Premier League debut for the English side tonight and Pep Guardiola seemed very happy with his new defender after the match.

Shruti Sadbhav

“We need to settle a few things" - Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City’s Premier League campaign so far

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City once again dropped points on a Premier League match day, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Leeds United at Elland Road.

Shruti Sadbhav