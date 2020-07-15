City Xtra
Tottenham Hostpur player emerges as shock target for Man City after club make enquiry

markgough96

Manchester City have identified Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen as a potential free-transfer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, claims Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath. 

McGrath says that City see Vertonghen as a short-term solution to its problems in defence, with his ability to play as a centre-back and a left-back especially appreciated.

afc-bournemouth-v-tottenham-hotspur-premier-league
(Photo by Neil Hall/Pool via Getty Images)

Vertonghen (33), is a name that many football fans likely did not expect to be linked with City. Yet, as a free-agent, it is a move that could make sense by freeing up funds for targets elsewhere. The Belgian would be a reliable back-up option for Pep Guardiola next season. 

However, Belgian media outlet HLNSport as relayed via InsideFutbol have downplayed the report. They say it is true that City have recently made an enquiry to Vertonghen's agent, but that the Spurs star is only one of a number of options under consideration and a move remains uncertain at this stage.

Vertonghen would undoubtedly bring experience to the City squad - since arriving at Spurs in 2012, the former Ajax defender has gone on to make 231 Premier League appearances. He also has won an impressive 118 caps for the Belgian national side. 

-----

Man City set to hand Pep Guardiola £150m transfer budget as 'concrete interest' in Bayern Munich star is revealed

Pep Guardiola will be granted a budget of around £150m in the transfer market, and Bayern Munich's David Alaba is a leading target, according to The Guardian and SkySportsNews.

markgough96

by

FALIBlue

Man City set to keep faith in Gabriel Jesus in spite of plan to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid

Manchester City intend to stick with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero as its forward options for next season - but intend to make a move to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in 2021, according to reports.

markgough96

"It is not the case that we will now sign a new contract in Manchester tomorrow.” - Agent of Man City star discusses midfielders future

With Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban by CAS on Monday morning, it'll have eased the mind of the majority of City fans to learn that Kevin De Bruyne would've stayed at the club no matter what.

harryasiddall

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Lee Mason will be the referee in charge when Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad, for what will be City’s penultimate league match at home this season on Wednesday evening.

Harry Winters

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League following two consecutive 5-0 victories in their last two games.

Danny Lardner

New Man City targets identified as journalist discloses the club's plans to make as many as FIVE new signings

James Ducker in The Telegraph reports that City are looking to make as many as five new signings when the transfer window opens, and has listed the players currently on the club's radar.

markgough96

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Following successful results both on and off the field in recent days, Manchester City welcome relegation threatened Bournemouth to the Etihad on Wednesday evening, for what will be City’s penultimate home league fixture of the current campaign.

Harry Winters

Spanish winger has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club - Man City, Liverpool & Juventus mentioned

Valencia and Spain winger Ferran Torres has a 'complete agreement' with an unknown club in Europe, with that club presumed to be Manchester City, according to Sky in Germany.

harryasiddall

The City Xtra Podcast | #7 - UEFA Got Bodied & Champions League Views.

Jordan and Lewis reflect on an eventful few days for Manchester City after the route to the 2020 Champions League final was made official and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled the club NOT GUILTY.

City Xtra

Man City identify a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement - transfer will happen 'no matter what'

Manchester City have identified and will sign a 'very young and talented' Leroy Sané replacement this summer, according to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague.

Harry Winters