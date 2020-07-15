Tottenham Hostpur player emerges as shock target for Man City after club make enquiry

Manchester City have identified Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen as a potential free-transfer with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, claims Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath.

McGrath says that City see Vertonghen as a short-term solution to its problems in defence, with his ability to play as a centre-back and a left-back especially appreciated.

(Photo by Neil Hall/Pool via Getty Images)

Vertonghen (33), is a name that many football fans likely did not expect to be linked with City. Yet, as a free-agent, it is a move that could make sense by freeing up funds for targets elsewhere. The Belgian would be a reliable back-up option for Pep Guardiola next season.

However, Belgian media outlet HLNSport as relayed via InsideFutbol have downplayed the report. They say it is true that City have recently made an enquiry to Vertonghen's agent, but that the Spurs star is only one of a number of options under consideration and a move remains uncertain at this stage.

Vertonghen would undoubtedly bring experience to the City squad - since arriving at Spurs in 2012, the former Ajax defender has gone on to make 231 Premier League appearances. He also has won an impressive 118 caps for the Belgian national side.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra