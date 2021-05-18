Tottenham Identify Man City Star As Possible Option In Part-Exchange For Harry Kane

Gabriel Jesus has been identified by recruitment staff at Tottenham as a player they might be able to take in part-exchange from Manchester City for Harry Kane.

Reports out of England broke the news on Monday that the England striker has told Tottenham that he wishes to leave the club at the end of the season. With that news, the rumour mill regarding a future destination for the Tottenham Star begun turning.

According to TalkSport, Manchester City have emerged as favourites to sign the 27-year-old, with host Tony Cascarino having this to say on Kane being a perfect fit for the Etihad club.

“He will do things Pep wanted from Aguero, to be a much better defending player for the team, to get in positions, make it awkward but then be available in the box and have incredible work rate.”

If negotiations were to begin, Tottenham could request Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus as a part of the deal to send Kane to the Etihad Stadium, claims the Mail.

The North London club are reported to be requiring upwards of £150 million in order for any potential suitor to secure the services of their star striker, however the inclusion of Gabriel Jesus in the deal could see that price drop.

On the other side of town, the same report claims that Anthony Martial has been identified as a potential makeweight from Old Trafford, should Manchester City opt to pursue Harry Kane in the coming months.

The Brazilian forward has been out of form, and somewhat out of favour with Pep Guardiola this season, who has played without a central striker for much of the campaign.

The Brazilian has scored only eight goals in 27 Premier League appearances for the Blues this season, but a move to London could possibly provide him with a fresh opportunity to establish himself as a star front man in a squad.

