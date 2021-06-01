Tottenham Identify Two Man City Stars For Possible Harry Kane Deal - Etihad Officials Willing to Listen to Offers for Other Big Names

Manchester City will be forced to offload a number of first-team players this summer, in order to afford their top targets, according to various sources within the Daily Mail.

According to Chris Wheeler, the Etihad club will listen to offers for both Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus this summer, while it is also explained that Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte, Riyad Mahrez and possibly even Bernardo Silva could all move on if that is their wish.

There have been rumblings from within the club that some players, like Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling, have grown frustrated with a lack of consistent roles in the squad this season.

With it now reported that Gabriel Jesus and first year centre-half Nathan Ake could be becoming frustrated over a lack of playing time, a player(s) plus cash deal could be struck for Harry Kane, as Tottenham are keen on bringing in both of the aforementioned names, claims Sami Mokbel and Mike Keegan.

The report goes on to provide some level of insight into the mood within certain players' camps, with it being suggested that Gabriel Jesus is 'unimpressed' with a perceived lack of game time.

As for Aymeric Laporte, it is reported that the Spain international would be permitted to leave Manchester City, should the club's valuation of the player be met - but it is 'unlikely' he would be interested in moving to Tottenham, presumably as part of any deal for Harry Kane.

If any, or all, of the aforementioned players get moves away from the Etihad, it could free up space and money for Manchester City’s two main transfer targets, Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

Kane, who informed Tottenham of his desire to leave in order to win trophies last month, is valued at around £120 million, whereas Grealish could ring up at only a slightly cheaper fee of £100 million.

One thing is clear, there could be a large overhaul of the Manchester City squad this summer, as the Blues look to retain their stranglehold on the Premier League.

