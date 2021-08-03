Tottenham Left 'Very Disappointed' By Harry Kane Transfer Decision - Player to be Hit With 'Significant Fine'

In a shock turn of events, Harry Kane failed to report for Tottenham training on Monday, upon returning home from holiday, leading many to believe that he is forcing his way out of the club.

However, as the day progressed, it appeared as though the Tottenham star could face financial repercussions from his club for his actions - sanctions that some feel would work in favour of Manchester City.

The news of his omission from training broke early on Monday morning, sending the English football transfer-sphere into a frenzy.

The North London club have thus far stayed true to their stance on Harry Kane’s possible departure - £150 million or no sale. That could all change if Kane ‘goes on strike’ however.

According to The Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham consider Harry Kane's no-show at training on Monday morning as 'an internal matter' and do not plan to comment publicly.

However, it is highlighted that the club are 'very disappointed' by his decision.

To further show their disappointment at Harry Kane's decision, Tottenham are said to be planning to hit the striker with a 'significant' fine for his actions. The final penalty is likely to be dependent on how the situation unravels in the near future.

While it is still early doors, Harry Kane could be on his way to forcing the club to lower his price tag, likely to the £100 million - £115 million range as some reports have stated that Manchester City could be willing to pay.

Only time will tell how this situation plays out.

Should Harry Kane not show up to training multiple days in a row, the transfer saga could turn ugly. However, it may also force any deal between Manchester City and Tottenham for the striker to be wrapped up fast.

