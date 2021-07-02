Manager 'Wants To Meet' Key Man City Target To Discuss His Future

Tottenham have announced Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The former Wolves boss will take over from caretaker manager Ryan Mason (29), who replaced José Mourinho at the wheel in early April.

Spurs' hunt for their next manager proved to be difficult as they held talks with several top coaches including Antonio Conte, Erik ten Hag, Gennaro Gattuso, Paulo Fonseca and even former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, the arrival of Nuno following the appointment of Fabio Paratici as Tottenham's Football Director has seemingly excited the Spurs faithful, who are fighting to keep hold of Harry Kane this summer.

According to James Olley of ESPN, the Portuguese boss wants to meet Kane and discuss the club's ambition and potential summer arrivals with the England international before he leaves for holiday ahead of pre-season.

The 47-year-old is keen to have the forward amongst his ranks heading into next season, despite Kane publicly expressing his intent to leave Spurs after yet another sub-par campaign for the north London side.

Several sources have confirmed that Manchester City have had a £100 million bid rejected for the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner.

Despite the difficulty surrounding the task, Pep Guardiola's side are ready to test Daniel Levy's resolve to keep hold of his star striker after the ongoing European Championships.

Since the start of the Euros, Kane has refused to comment on his Spurs future and is 'fully focused' on going as far in tournament with his country.

After receiving heavy criticism for his displays in the group-stage, he netted the winner in his side's 2-0 win over Germany in the Round of 16 - his first goal of the tournament.

With three years left on his current deal at Tottenham, Daniel Levy has so far refused to let go of Harry Kane and has insisted that the attacker isn't for sale.

