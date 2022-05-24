Tottenham Ready to Battle Arsenal for Manchester City Star Following 'Uncertain Future' Admission

Tottenham are prepared to enter the race to sign Arsenal-linked Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the summer, according to a new report.

Manchester City have made their move early ahead of the summer transfer window by closing a deal for Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland, who will join the Premier League champions on July 1 after spending two-and-a-half seasons at the Signal Iduna Park.

The Blues will also see River Plate's Julian Alvarez arrive at some point in the coming months after announcing his signing on the final day of the January transfer window, with the 22-year-old Argentine set to add further depth to City's wide attacking outlets next term.

With just over 12 months left on their respective contracts at the Etihad Stadium, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and especially Gabriel Jesus, who has widely been linked with a summer switch to Arsenal.

IMAGO / NurPhoto The north London club are believed to have held positive talks with the Brazilian forward's representatives over a move for months, with the 25-year-old understood to be open to reuniting with former Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium. Despite spending a large chunk of the 2021/22 campaign in and out of the squad, Jesus has been a key player for Pep Guardiola and bagged 13 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for City last term, including crucial goals in the league and Champions League run-ins. IMAGO / PA Images According to the latest information of Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Tottenham are ready to battle local rivals Arsenal for the Manchester City attacker's services, with Jesus' agent Marcelo Pettinati aware of Spurs' interest in a potential deal. Tottenham secured Champions League qualification on the final day of the season with a 5-0 win away at Norwich, as they pipped Arsenal with an impressive run of results in the final lap of the campaign, where the inconsistency showed by Arteta's men surrendered fourth position in the table. IMAGO / Action Plus The opportunity to play in the Champions League could be a major attraction for Jesus towards Tottenham, with Antonio Conte's side expected to keep hold of star forward Harry Kane and kick on from a successful end to the campaign. Speaking in an interview with ESPN Brasil after City's enthralling title winning clash against Aston Villa on Sunday, Jesus conceded his future in Manchester remains in doubt and that he has let club officials know of his stance on a potential exit.

The former Palmeiras star said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News: "It (his future) is still uncertain. I have a contract with Manchester City and I have already expressed my desire to the City people and to my agent.

"I have in my head very clear what I want. Today, I want to celebrate a lot with City. I am very happy here (at Manchester City). If everything goes well for me, my wife and our family, Helena (Jesus' daughter) will come to the world.

"I have to take advantage of this moment. Then, (I will) think about the team. On vacation, I (will) decide my future."

