Tottenham Say 'No Chance' To Star Striker’s Transfer, Star Midfielder’s Contract Extension Edges Ever Closer - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #8

Welcome back to the 8th edition of the City Xtra transfer round-up, where we collate all of the transfer stories surrounding Manchester City in the past 24 hours so you don't have too.

The European Championships are really kicking into gear, but Manchester City have yet to do the same in the transfer market.

There is a thought that no serious business will be done with players involved in the tournament, but there's still a few updates today.

In today's edition, we cover Harry Kane, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva and a few youth players…

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Here he is! Like clockwork, here's your daily dose of Harry Kane.

Matt Law in the Daily Telegraph has produced a report surrounding the recently announced fixture list for the 2021/22 Premier League season.

He says sources around Daniel Levy say there's 'no chance' of a scenario where Harry Kane is stepping out as a Manchester City player against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day.

Even if Manchester City were to match the £150 million valuation of the striker, Levy will insist on the deal happening after that game or accept an option where he can't feature in that game.

Law does add however that while Daniel Levy and Tottenham remain desperate to keep Harry Kane, contingency plans are being made in case he leaves.

This report, unfortunately for Manchester City fans, could hold some credibility.

Daniel Levy is a tough man to deal with, and recent rumours are that Harry Kane would not be unprofessional by forcing a move.

Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go Podcast has added to today's story.

He says Manchester City are 'really pushing’ for Harry Kane, and are ‘really insisting’ on signing the player. Some updates on the situation could come in ‘the next hours/days’.

However, Tottenham Hotspur's position is that they're still saying ‘no’ and that Harry Kane will not be leaving. They want a ‘crazy bid’ or else the player will be staying.

Departures

Lukas Nmecha - Rumour Rating: 8/10

As the players sent out on loan last season return, Manchester City will need to figure out what to do with a lot of them - one they don't however is Lukas Nmceha.

HLN in Belgium have released a report claiming the Blues received a multi-million pound offer from Club Brugge for the striker, but they stand no chance of making a deal happen.

With the German's contract up at the end of the month, Manchester City will lose him for free and to a club in the Bundesliga, according to this report.

Lukas Nmecha is leaving Manchester City and this report suggests his next step will be Germany, fairly straightforward. Only reason this report isn't given a higher rating is it doesn't go into specifics with the clubs interested.

Ivan Ilic - Rumour Rating: 1/10

Corriere del Veneto bring us the next report, and it's regarding the CFG signing Ivan Ilic.

The 20 year-old spent last season on loan at Hellas Verona, but Txiki Begiristain has reportedly turned down an approach from the same club to keep him for another spell.

According to reports, the Serie A club could soon try to make another attempt to sign the player. But at the moment, this seems a complete none starter bar the interest shown from having the player on their books last season.

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 5/10

More of the same in this saga. Bernardo Silva has informed Pep Guardiola of this desire to leave Manchester City, according to Goncalo Lopes in the Daily Mail.

The player has proposals from Atletico and Barcelona, with his preference being the latter. Pep Guardiola has told the Portuguese international he would like to keep him, but will not prevent a move if it arose.

Barcelona have been told by Manchester City that they value him above €60 million. The Spanish club revealed some willingness to involve other players in a possible deal, and Pep Guardiola will have a preference for Sergi Roberto and Trincao.

What's difference in this story though is the fact Bernardo Silva has requested Jorge Mendes sorts out his future DURING Euro 2020. That way, the player only has to sort his personal life after the tournament.

Other

Fernandinho - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Fabrizio Romano has also provided us with an update on contract negotiations between Manchester City and Fernandinho.

The Brazilian has been a stalwart at defensive midfield for over eight years and wants to add another year to that. Romano says on his Here We Go Podcast that Manchester City are 'confident' in negotiations and people around the player are 'optimistic' he will stay for an added year.

Positive signs, but not anything we didn't already know.

