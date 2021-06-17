Tottenham Stance Revealed on Harry Kane Following Premier League Opener Announcement vs Man City

As the Premier League fixture list revealed an opening day clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, the two clubs appear set to begin their battle off the pitch - months before a ball is kicked.

It's become no secret that Harry Kane is keen to make a move away from North London, with the desire to join a club that will be competing for major trophies both domestically and on the European front.

And with the now very public interest in the striker from Manchester City, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be forced to make a decision on whether or not he could allow seeing the superstar line up against his club in the opening day fixture.

According to the Telegraph’s Matt Law, sources insist there is ‘no chance’ of Daniel Levy brokering a deal that could allow Harry Kane play for Manchester City in that match.

Reportedly, even if the Manchester City hierarchy are prepared to get close to Tottenham’s staggering £150 million valuation of the centre forward, they could now be made to wait until after the first game of the season to sign the striker or accept that he cannot play in the fixture.

However, despite Daniel Levy’s desperation to keep their star man, contingency plans are being made in case he leaves.

