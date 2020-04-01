City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Tottenham star viewed as possible 'candidate' by Man City - Man United also interested

Shruti Sadbhav

Manchester City have shown interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, and are viewing him as an ideal replacement for Sergio Agüero, according to the Mail. 

Kane has recently opened up about a possible exit from Spurs, saying he ‘won’t stay just for the sake of it’. The striker has expressed his desire to win trophies and to play in the Champions League; which could force him to leave his boyhood club. 

The reports also suggest that Manchester United have shown a 'concrete interest' in bringing the Englishman to Old Trafford.

fbl-eng-pr-southampton-tottenham
(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sergio Agüero has been the most prolific striker in Manchester City's history, but the 31-year-old’s contract with the club will come to an end next season. The Argentine's probable departure has forced City scouts into looking for a replacement. 

Kane still has four years left on his Tottenham contract; which is why Spurs officials are confident about keeping one of their most reliable players.

tottenham-hotspur-v-brighton-and-hove-albion-premier-league
(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pep Guardiola 'baffled' by rumours linking Man United star to Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was left 'baffled' by rumours linking now Manchester United player, Bruno Fernandes, to the Etihad Stadium.

Harry Winters

Man City fined by UEFA for 'kit infringements'

Manchester City have been fined €3,000 for a 'kit infringement' before their Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid.

Harry Winters

Lionel Messi names Man City starlet among his 15 rising players in European football

Lionel Messi has named Manchester City youngster Phil Foden among his 15 rising players in European football, in an interview with Jornal O Globo.

Freddie Pye

Arsenal and Tottenham 'set to battle' for Manchester City centre-back

Tottenham and Arsenal are looking to secure the signature of England international John Stones in the next transfer window.

richarddugdale

Manchester City join Chelsea in keeping tabs on Ajax and Argentina star

Ajax full-back Nicolás Tagliafico has been the subject of interest from Manchester City, as well as Chelsea, reports journalist Lucas Scagliola.

markgough96

Barcelona 'seem' to have beaten Man City and Real Madrid to the signature of Inter star

Barcelona 'seem' to have beaten Manchester City and Real Madrid to the signing of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez.

WillBeaman19

Man City keeping tabs on Sevilla youngster - club 'willing to pay' release clause

Manchester City are keeping an eye on Sevilla youngster Pablo Perez, with the club 'willing to pay' the 19-year-olds release clause.

Alex Farrell

Mauricio Pochettino attends Man City fixture amid links with a move to the Etihad Stadium

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino made a surprise visit to the Emirates Stadium to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City U23s last month.

richarddugdale

Man City identify potential candidates to replace Pep Guardiola - former player 'under consideration'

Manchester City have identified a former player as a potential candidate to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager.

harryasiddall

Man City suspect top 6 rival behind plot to have UEFA ban upheld

Manchester City officials feel Arsenal are the perpetrators behind the bid for City's Champions League ban to be upheld next season.

Alex Farrell