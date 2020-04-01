Tottenham star viewed as possible 'candidate' by Man City - Man United also interested

Manchester City have shown interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, and are viewing him as an ideal replacement for Sergio Agüero, according to the Mail.

Kane has recently opened up about a possible exit from Spurs, saying he ‘won’t stay just for the sake of it’. The striker has expressed his desire to win trophies and to play in the Champions League; which could force him to leave his boyhood club.

The reports also suggest that Manchester United have shown a 'concrete interest' in bringing the Englishman to Old Trafford.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sergio Agüero has been the most prolific striker in Manchester City's history, but the 31-year-old’s contract with the club will come to an end next season. The Argentine's probable departure has forced City scouts into looking for a replacement.

Kane still has four years left on his Tottenham contract; which is why Spurs officials are confident about keeping one of their most reliable players.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra