Transfer Fee Revealed As Wolves Agree Deal to Sign Man City Midfielder

Manchester City Academy player Harvey Griffiths is set to leave the club after Wolves agreed a deal worth £500,000 to sign the youngster, reports Football Insider 24/7.

Griffiths (17), has been involved with Manchester City's youth set-up since he joined the Under-9s.

The official club website describes the teenager as a "calm, ball-playing midfielder" who is "strong at breaking up play and calm in his distribution". Griffiths signed as a scholar with Manchester City in July 2020.

Despite signing a new two-year professional contract with the club last month, Manchester City have agreed to sell Griffiths after Wolves made an offer worth half a million, according to Footy Insider.

Griffiths represented City's Under-18s for the first time in April 2019, aged only 16. Last season, the Oldham-born midfielder recorded seven assists in 15 appearances in the Under-18 Premier League.

His efforts earned a spot in City's Premier League 2 side, alongside the likes of star striker Liam Delap, making two substitute appearances last year.

It's unknown at this stage if City have included a buy-back clause or a sell-on fee as part of the deal, but such arrangements are typically included when a promising youngster is sold.

City have several other highly-rated prospects in the central midfield position, such as Tommy Doyle and Romeo Lavia, which likely contributed to both City's willingness to sell and Griffith's preference to seek opportunities at Wolves.

