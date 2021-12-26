Transfer Fees and Wages Revealed as Man City Circle Alongside Arsenal, Tottenham, and Chelsea for Star Striker

A host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, have joined the race for Dusan Vlahovic, despite ‘staggering’ wage demands ahead of a potential January swoop.

With Ferran Torres’ departure from Manchester City to Barcelona all but confirmed, the Sky Blues are entering the New Year with their striker situation looking bleaker than before.

Gabriel Jesus has reinvented himself brilliantly as a right-winger, which has meant that everyone - from the likes of Phil Foden to Cole Palmer, has had to occupy the false nine role at some stage this campaign.

Amidst all of this, Pep Guardiola’s men have been linked with a host of strikers to fit the bill - including the likes of Tottenham's Harry Kane, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.

Add Dusan Vlahovic to this list, who has not stopped making the headlines, with an exclusive from the Daily Star claiming that the Serb is now ‘in danger’ of ‘pricing himself out of a January move’ to the Premier League.

Further details suggest that the 21-year old ‘wants’ a lofty £200,000-a-week after tax to make a switch next month. In addition, it is claimed that Fiorentina will ‘not consider’ selling Vlahovic for ‘less than £70 million’.

With Manchester City joining the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea to queue up for the towering forward’s signature, the competition is certainly fierce to make the deal happen.

However, with Pep Guardiola confirming that the club will not sign a striker in January, this does give Manchester City’s counterparts an advantage of pipping the Premier League champions in the race for Vlahovic.

In theory, the London clubs have a clear shot at signing the Serbian international but in practice, the deal is next to impossible to finalise, with his staggering £200,000-a-week likely to ‘smash’ their respective wage structures.

While Juventus are also believed to be in the race to finally sign their successor to Cristiano Ronaldo, the Serie A outfit are also understood to be ‘struggling’ to raise a fee that could force Fiorentina’s hand.

Despite the complexity of the current situation, it is likely to expect Manchester City to be patient for the time being, before being right in the mix for the sought after Dusan Vlahovic in the summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra