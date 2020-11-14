SI.com
City Xtra
Transfer insider provides insight into offer for Lionel Messi from Man City

Nathan Allen

Nobody has forgotten the hectic fortnight last summer that, for a fleeting moment, looked as though it might end with Lionel Messi playing in a Manchester City shirt. That possibility fell through, but several reports since have indicated that the move shouldn't be ruled out yet.

The latest of those claims comes from football insider Dean Jones of Eurosport, who thinks that Manchester City's links to MLS side New York City could prove a crucial factor. 

"Messi does see City as an intriguing move if he quits Barca. That’s because of the overall project, ambition and the figures involved at the club. But also because it also opens up a follow-on move into MLS at sister club NYCFC. The US is where he is likely to move when his time in Europe is done", Jones writes in his latest column.

barcelona-v-bayern-munich-uefa-champions-league-quarter-final

Of course, another question is whether Manchester City would still be interested in Messi next summer, given his age and potential wage demands. However, Dean Jones suggests that this is the case.

"Interest remains from City... For now though, it’s a case of wait and see. The club’s transfer plans for 2021 will begin to take shape soon and Guardiola remains central to the vision of how this new team evolves".

The Lionel Messi saga in the summer ended with the player releasing a world exclusive interview via Goal, revealing that he was being forced to stay at the club despite asking then-club President Josep Maria Bartomeu for a transfer, which most sources believe was to Manchester City.

