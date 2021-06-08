Transfer Package Required For Man City To Sign Tottenham's Harry Kane Revealed

Manchester City would need to make a substancial 'cash only' offer for Tottenham Hotspur to agree a deal for their star striker, Harry Kane.

According to the latest exclusive report by the Sun, chairman Daniel Levy is already upset with the way the striker went public over his desire to leave and is now determined to secure the best deal possible.

Tottenham value Harry Kane at around the £150 million mark and will not entertain any offers lower than that. However, there is a feeling that Manchester City would only be willing to pay £100 million - so it seems there's still plenty of negotiations still to take place.

Daniel Levy is also reportedly not interested in including any players in a deal, with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling the two mentioned as potentially going the other direction after frustrations with game-time at the Etihad.

The main issue with that is both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus would not want to swap Champions League football for the UEFA Conference League.

In addition, the Englishman's reported £300,000 weekly wages would simply be too much for the North London outfit.

Manchester City have already met with Harry Kane's representatives and there is a willingness to try and get a deal over the line.

However, this will definitely not be done until after the upcoming European Championships, where Harry Kane is set to have a starring role as captain under Gareth Southgate and England.

