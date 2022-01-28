Skip to main content

Trio of Clubs Make Approaches to Manchester City for Loan Signing of James McAtee

A trio of British clubs are considering the possibility of a loan move for Manchester City's in-demand youngster James McAtee, according to a new report from England.

Despite James McAtee only making a single appearance this season, in a cameo off the bench against Everton in the Premier League, the Manchester City youth product already has a high-profile list of fans.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently described the Manchester City academy as a ‘cloning system’, after witnessing the youngster glide on the pitch against the Toffees like former midfielder David Silva.

Meanwhile, former Welsh international and current radio and TV pundit Robbie Savage singled out the 19-year old as the next youngster in line to make the biggest impact from a Premier League club’s academy.

James McAtee is certainly garnering a ton of hype both among Manchester City fans and among TV pundits, while a growing list of clubs are reportedly interested in the attacking midfielder’s signature this month.

Read More

As per a new report by the Telegraph’s James Ducker, the likes of Swansea City, Queens Park Rangers, and Scottish Premier League giants Rangers have made ‘approaches’ to sign James McAtee on loan for the remainder of the season.

While playing time is a key factor for the development of every young prospect, the Athletic's Sam Lee recently reported that Manchester City are considering taking the 'Phil Foden route' with McAtee, making sure he learns his trade alongside the club's series of world-class players in training instead.

However, it is key to note that as things stand, it is next to impossible for the City academy graduate to seriously fight for a spot in both the midfield and forward positions, considering how well-stocked the club are in both areas of the pitch.

With a series of clubs interested in the highly-rated Englishman, there is an argument to suggest that playing first-team football out on loan would be far from the worst thing for a talent like James McAtee at present.

