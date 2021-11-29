Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Trio of English Clubs Offer Man City Midfielder With Alternative Destinations Following Gametime Struggles

    Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle reportedly has offers from a trio of Championship clubs over a possible switch amid current issues surrounding game time at his current loan club.
    During the closing stages of the most recent summer transfer window, German side Hamburg sealed the loan signing of highly rated Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle until the end of the 2021/22 season. 

    Although, since joining the Bundesliga 2 side, Doyle has featured in just 73 minutes of action in the league and is finding it difficult to nail down a starting spot. However, according to the latest information from Football League World, the 20 year-old is confident in his chances of getting a starting spot eventually. 

    Despite that confidence from the player himself, it is reported that there are some concerns at Manchester City, with the Premier League outfit wanting to see Doyle feature more often. 

    With that being said, a move to the Championship during the January transfer window could be on the cards, with Swansea, Blackpool and Barnsley reportedly among the clubs who would be happy to offer Doyle more playing time.

    As per the information of Football League World, sources have been told that there will be a high level of competition in signing Tommy Doyle from the likes of France, Spain and the Netherlands - all of whom could provide the youngster with a high standard of football during the second-half of the season.

    Last season, Doyle featured in the first team for Manchester City on several occasions  whilst also registering 15 goal contributions for the club's Elite Development Squad in Premier League 2.

    Only time will tell what outcome will come from the latest developments, but Tommy Doyle is certainly seen by many Manchester City fans to be abetter than a squad player in the German second division. 

