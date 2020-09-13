SI.com
City Xtra
Trio of European sides chasing Man City defender - superagent Jorge Mendes working to 'settle the deal'

markgough96

Manchester City's out-of-favour defender Nicolas Otamendi has a trio of European sides pursuing his signature - Lazio, Valencia and FC Porto - with the latter leading the race, reports Portuguese newspaper A Bola as relayed by Sport Witness.

Otamendi (32) is no longer considered part of Pep Guardiola's plans after the Argentine had a poor season at the club.

With Aymeric Laporte sidelined for much of the year, Otamendi failed to impress in Aymeric Laporte's absence and found himself on the bench for most of the latter half of the season. With Nathan Ake's arrival, and the club still pursuing another major arrival to bolster its defence, Otamendi is likely to be surplus to requirements.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

That has left him looking for a move away from the club. Two former sides, Valencia and FC Porto, are interested, alongside Lazio in Italy.

It is Portuguese side Porto who are favourites, with agent Jorge Mendes working to 'settle the deal'. The wages of Otamendi are the main stumbling block, as the player wants Manchester City 'to compensate him' in order to leave before his contract expires, with Porto unable to match his current salary. 

However, as the player and the club both appear happy for the transfer to occur, a resolution is likely to materialise in the near future.

