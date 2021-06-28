Truth About Jack Grealish Buy-Out Clause Revealed, City Offer Real Madrid Star Multi-Year Contract - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-up - #18

As the summer transfer window enters into it's third week, Manchester City continue to be linked with arrivals and departures, as Pep Guardiola attempts to fine tune his squad ahead of the new season.

It is a case of familiar faces in Monday's edition of the round-up, as Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, Sergi Roberto and Sergio Ramos all continue to be linked with possible moves to the recently-crowned Premier League Champions.

As Fernandinho's mother dropped a huge hint about his future during an interview in Brazil, here is the latest edition of the City Xtra Daily Transfer Round-Up.

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 6.5

A Daily Mail report by Ian Ladyman on Sunday night has provided further details in regards to Manchester City’s pursuit of Jack Grealish.

Ladyman has reported that Manchester City’s interest in the Aston Villa captain 'hardened' during the 2020/2021 season, and that Jack Grealish himself had been 'telling people in football' of the Premier League Champions’ interest in signing him since February.

The article also claims that no official has been tabled for Jack Grealish, despite claims on Thursday suggesting that a deal was 'close to completion' for around £100 million.

Last week, a fee of £100 million had been mooted, however Ladyman claims a buy-out clause exists in Jack Grealish’s current contract - potentially explaining why on Thursday, the Sun reported that Grealish’s representatives 'believe they have got the green light for him to leave Aston Villa'.

Sergi Roberto - Rumour Rating: 2

The source and the thought that Manchester City would even consider swapping one of the Premier League’s best centre-backs for Sergi Roberto make Sport’s latest claims wholly unreliable.

The Spanish newspaper claim that Manchester City are 'best placed' to sign the 29 year-old from Barcelona, as links between the Blues and Catalan club continue.

Their report goes on to suggest that there could be a straight swap deal involving Sergi Roberto and Aymeric Laporte, with the Manchester City centre-back's dream of playing for Barcelona apparently 'dying'.

Let's move on...

Romelu Lukaku - Rumour Rating: 4

Pep Guardiola’s search for a new striker could see Manchester City make a move for former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, with the Catalan boss reportedly liking the player, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Blues reportedly made a substantial bid of £100 million for Tottenham's Harry Kane just last week, but a price similar would be required to secure the signature of the 28 year-old, according to the Italian outlet.

They claim that as well as being happy in Milan, Inter have set a minimum €100 million price tag on the striker - making it unlikely that the Belgian will make a sensational return to the Manchester this summer.

Sergio Ramos - Rumour Rating: 4.5

ESPN have reported that Manchester City are one of several clubs considering signing former Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos on a free transfer this summer.

The 35 year-old emotionally announced earlier this month that he would be leaving Los Blancos after over a decade of service, and the Etihad club are reportedly considering offering him a two-year deal.

Manchester City had previously ruled out signing Sergio Ramos this summer, but ESPN report that the Premier League champions would be willing to offer the Spaniard a two-year deal.

The deal would then be reassessed in the summer of 2023, with the potential for a third season in Manchester or over in the USA with Manchester City’s sister club New York City - depending on performance and priorities.

Departures

Issa Kabore - Rumour Rating: N/A

It has been confirmed on Monday that 20 year-old rising defender Issa Kabore has joined ES Troyes AC on a season-long loan for the 2021/2022 campaign.

The full-back spent last season playing in the Jupiler Pro League, where he made 23 appearances for KV Mechelen.

Kabore joins Ligue 1 side ES Troyes AC, who were acquired by the City Football Group just last year and have also recently been promoted to the top tier of French football, after finishing 1st in Ligue 2 last season.

Ivan Ilic - Rumour Rating: 6

Sport Witness have relayed a story by Corriere dello Sport, reporting that Hellas Verona are 'continuing to work' with Manchester City to secure a second consecutive loan deal for Serbian midfielder, Ivan Ilic.

The 20 year-old spent last season with the Serie A club, and made an impressive 30 appearances for the Italian side.

The Verona based club reportedly want to sign the midfielder on a loan deal plus €1.5 million, but Manchester City are apparently keen to 'monetise' the sale of the player, and are demanding €10 million for a permanent transfer.

This insistence on securing funds for fringe players will come as no surprise this summer, as Etihad chiefs look to find a route to signing both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish in the same window - with both men commanding nine-figure transfer valuations from their respective clubs.

Lukas Nmecha - Rumour Rating - 5.5

Despite reports last week that RB Leipzig had 'won the race' for Manchester City academy striker Lukas Nmecha, Sport Witness have relayed a story from Portuguese news outlet Journal de Noticias, claiming that FC Porto are interested in signing the 22 year-old.

The Portuguese club are currently trying to sign Alfredo Morelos from Scottish champions Rangers, but should they fail in their pursuit of the Colombian, they reportedly consider Nmecha the 'plan B'.

The feeling at present is that Nmecha has his eyes set on Bundesliga football, but the interest from the giants of Portugal will certainly make the German youth international strongly consider his options.

Other

Fernandinho - Rumour Rating: N/A

It would be disrespectful not to consider Fernandinho’s mother, Ane Machado as reliable, as she dropped a huge a hint about her son’s future in a recent radio interview over in Brazil.

It has been widely reported that the 36 year-old has agreed a one-year contract extension with Manchester City, and according to his mother, Fernandinho will “stay a little longer.”

She went on to say, while speaking exclusively to Radio BandNews that, “My heart says he's going to stay a little longer at Manchester City. I think, for now, he will remain in England.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra