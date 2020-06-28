City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Turkish side 'making progress' in efforts to sign Man City star

harryasiddall

Turkish giants Besiktas are 'making progress' in their efforts to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, according to Fotomac as relayed by Sport Witness. 

The Chilean, who has been at the club since 2016, has failed to impress in a sky blue shirt after initially replacing Joe Hart between the sticks. His contract expires at the end of this season, and it's Besiktas that look the more likely to secure his signature. 

manchester-city-v-fulham-fc-fa-cup-fourth-round (1)

Fotomac say Besiktas are 'making progress' with the transfer and a move is 'edging closer'. Bravo wants €1.5 million per season on a one-year deal, but with an option to extend for a further year.

Despite not nailing down a first team spot, Bravo has contributed hugely to recent cup success. In particular, on the road to Carabao Cup success in 2018, Bravo saved Manchester City in two penalty shoot-outs.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bravo starts! - Newcastle United vs Manchester City (Team News)

In arguably our biggest game since the restart, Manchester City travel to the North-East to take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter final.

harryasiddall

Player Ratings: Newcastle United 0–2 Manchester City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup Semi-Finals after dominating possession in a game that more resembled an 'attack vs defence training drill' as opposed to a Quarter-Final clash. Here's how we rated the players...

Brandon Evans

Man City 'keen' on Premier League centre-back - could offer player-plus-cash deal

Manchester City are still 'keen' on Everton centre-back Mason Holgate, despite the 23-year-old recently signing a five year contract.

harryasiddall

Man City's owners have 'very clear idea' as they close in on purchase of new club

The City Football Group (CFG) are on the verge of finalising a deal to takeover Mexican second division side Cafetaleros de Chiapas, report RecordMexico.

markgough96

The Big Match Preview: Newcastle United vs Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Pep Guardiola has called Sunday's FA Cup clash against Newcastle United ‘a final’, as Manchester City look to reach a third FA Cup semi-final under his leadership.

Rob Milarvie

Bayern Munich's move for Man City star dependent on sale of Spanish midfielder

Leroy Sané’s proposed move to Bayern Munich this summer depends on the German champions receiving a transfer fee for Thiago Alcantara, according to recent reports.

Alex Farrell

Highly-rated Premier League youngster emerges as Man City target to replace Leroy Sané

Burnley's Dwight McNeil is on the radar of City as a possible replacement for Leroy Sane, reports ESPN journalist Mark Ogden.

markgough96

Ask The Opposition - Newcastle United vs Man City (w/ NUFC360)

Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions following Manchester City's 2-1 loss against Chelsea, and if it wasn't already, attention now firmly turns to other avenues offering silverware for the remainder of the campaign.

Harry Winters

Predicted Team: Newcastle United vs Man City (FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Manchester City travel to the North-East this weekend to take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals - with a trip to Wembley at stake. Here's how we think Pep Guardiola will line-up in this one...

Rob Milarvie

Kalidou Koulibaly set to sign five-year deal at Man City in £72 million deal

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is set to join Manchester City this summer, in a deal worth £72 million, according to reports.

harryasiddall

by

DickManCity