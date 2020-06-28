Turkish side 'making progress' in efforts to sign Man City star

Turkish giants Besiktas are 'making progress' in their efforts to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, according to Fotomac as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Chilean, who has been at the club since 2016, has failed to impress in a sky blue shirt after initially replacing Joe Hart between the sticks. His contract expires at the end of this season, and it's Besiktas that look the more likely to secure his signature.

Fotomac say Besiktas are 'making progress' with the transfer and a move is 'edging closer'. Bravo wants €1.5 million per season on a one-year deal, but with an option to extend for a further year.

Despite not nailing down a first team spot, Bravo has contributed hugely to recent cup success. In particular, on the road to Carabao Cup success in 2018, Bravo saved Manchester City in two penalty shoot-outs.

