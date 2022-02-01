Two Erling Haaland Alternatives 'Watched' by Manchester City - Shortlist of Targets in Place

Manchester City have reportedly shortlisted names that could act as potential Erling Haaland alternatives in the summer transfer window, should they fail in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund man.

On Monday afternoon, Julian Alvarez was confirmed as a Manchester City player, with the Argentine international expected to stay at River Plate until at least July 2022.

This indicates that the Premier League champions will have to dip into the market to prise away an established striker to kickstart their 2022/23 season, as they seek to continue the development of the 22 year-old for a little while longer.

While Erling Haaland remains the primary transfer target for every elite European club in the summer, pulling off a deal for the most sought-after forward in the world is easier said than done - especially considering the financials.

As per a new report by Goal.com, Manchester City have a ‘shortlist’ of alternative strikers that the club have ‘watched’ in action, such as Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix and Benfica’s Darwin Nunez.

While Joao Felix’s stock has significantly dropped since last season, the Portuguese international perhaps fits the false nine mould more than every available forward in the market.

Despite the fact that the Atletico Madrid's £113 million move has not quite worked out as expected, Pep Guardiola could take his incredible natural talent and transform the 22-year old into the perfect Manchester City frontman.

Darwin Nunez on the other hand continues to tear it up at Benfica, with 15 goals and two assists in 16 league appearances for the Portuguese giants so far this season, and unsurprisingly, remains an exciting transfer target on the Sky Blues’ books.

It is likely that Erling Haaland’s signature would be the club’s top priority, especially considering his relatively reasonable £64 million release clause is set to activate in the summer of 2022.

However, it is practical from Manchester City to have contingency plans in place for other strikers in case the club’s dream move falls through.

