Two Factors Set to Decide Whether Erling Haaland Picks Manchester City or Real Madrid

The two factors are set to decide where Erling Haaland's next club lies during the incoming summer transfer window, according to the revelations of a new report from Spain.

It seems crystal clear that Manchester City and Real Madrid are the two main frontrunners for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland’s signature in the coming summer transfer window.

With Manchester City’s demand for a guaranteed goalscorer and Los Blancos initiating a high-profile rebuild of their squad, the two European juggernauts are set to go head-to-head to sign the most sought-after commodity in world football.

As per new information provided by Madrid-based outlet Liberta Digital’s Sergio Valentin, should Erling Haaland decide to join Real Madrid, the Norwegian would earn less than he would at Manchester City.

It has also been reported that while the La Liga side are ‘interested’ in signing the Borussia Dortmund star, he cannot be regarded as a ‘priority’, with officials at Real Madrid likely to put their full focus on securing Kylian Mbappe.

Further details suggest that Erling Haaland, along with his agent Mino Raiola, will have to prioritise either a greater sporting project or a superior financial incentive in their decision to finalise the 21-year old’s next destination.

This news comes after a report by BILD claimed the Spanish juggernaut’s chase for Kylian Mbappe was to impact their pursuit of the Leeds-born forward, considering the major financial impact on trying to sign the pair.

As a result, Sergio Valentin’s recent update certainly adds up, which states that ‘people of high responsibility’ working within the club believe that Manchester City have an 80% chance of wrapping up a deal for the Dortmund frontman.

Despite the obvious threat posed by Real Madrid in the market, Manchester City’s failure to replace legendary striker Sergio Aguero last summer will give them an added impetus in their chase for Erling Haaland next season.

