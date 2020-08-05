Two signings down, three MORE to go?! - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #10

The transfer calendar has entered double figures for the first time, and the occasion is marked by another major signing, and also features a City Xtra exclusive!

Manchester City's pursuit of Nathan Ake has finally been completed in a £40 million deal, while there are competing claims about Pep Guardiola's plans this summer, an update on Kalidou Koulibaly's future and a new link with an Inter Milan star.

Here's your complete round-up of how things unfolded on day ten of the transfer window...

-----

The Flying Dutchman

TalkSport opened this morning's news with a report that Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake had agreed personal terms to join Manchester City. Then, City Xtra brought our followers an exclusive this afternoon, when we revealed that Ake returned from his holidays on Tuesday - where he duly spent the evening in Manchester, staying at the Lowry Hotel.

Sky Sports then c̶o̶p̶i̶e̶d̶ corroborated City Xtra's information shortly afterwards, adding that Ake would complete a medical this evening ahead of his official transfer. With Ferran Torres confirmed yesterday, Manchester City's second signing of the summer was officially confirmed at 7:30PM.

Make sure to follow our Twitter so you'll be the first to hear any future exclusives from us and stay right on the money with all the latest developments!

Lautaro leads the line

Sky Sports decided they'd wind up opposition fans today by claiming that Manchester City are aiming to make up to five more signings this summer! Internet activity in Liverpool spiked as the Jurgen Klopp cult logged on to collectively cry about "the death of FFP". Music to our ears.

Anyway, Sky Sports added that defenders remain Manchester City's priority, with a left-back and another centre-back the leading targets. A deal for Kalidou Kouibaly remains only at the opening stages, while Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is the first-choice target to bolster City's forward options next season.

Four for Pep

The Mail clashed with Sky Sport's belief that Manchester City want to sign five more players before the 2020/21 season kicks off. Instead, they claim that Pep Guardiola only wants four more signings. Only one of them can be right. Place your bets now and we'll declare a winner when the transfer window officially shuts.

Pretty Koul Idea

Following the chaos that ensued amongst the Manchester City community after the official announcement of Nathan Ake, the Athletic added yet more excitement to the rave.

Embedded into their inside story on the completion of the deal to bring the Bournemouth defender to the Etihad Stadium was an interesting update concerning the next defensive recruitment being targeted by City officials

It is claimed that Manchester City want to sign Kalidou Koulibaly to bring that 'injection of leadership' and 'send a message' to the rest of the squad and to the rest of the Premier League. In fact, the idea of bringing the Senegalese defender tot he North-West is being murmured by those within the coaching staff.

The Athletic report that the belief is that City's four central defenders next season will be Koulibaly [or an alternative], Laporte, Ake and Eric Garcia - and/or Fernandinho, depending on whether Barcelona make a serious move for Garcia.

-----

You can follow the author on twitter here: @MDGough96

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra