Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Txiki Begiristain Provides Pep Guardiola With Man City 'Assurances' Ahead of January Transfer Window

    Manchester City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has provided manager Pep Guardiola with 'assurances' regarding the January transfer window, according to a new report.
    Author:

    As the January transfer window is now on the horizon, the rumour mill is working overtime to link some of the Manchester City first-team contingent with moves away from the club in 2022.

    Manchester City will be hoping to see out the remainder of the season with their existing group of players, or even a strengthened version with a January recruit, especially considering their lack of a recognised striker following events last summer.

    According to a new report from ESPN journalists Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson, Txiki Begiristain has 'assured' his friend and colleague Pep Guardiola that his Manchester City squad will not be weakened in January.

    While the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup are still up for grabs, the likes of Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake have all been linked with moves away, but the latest claim suggests City could turn any approaches down.

    Read More

    Torres and Sterling have made headlines due to potential moves to Barcelona as a part of Xavi’s rebuild, while the out-of-favour Ake has been linked with a move to West Ham in January, following long-term injuries to Angelo Obgonna and Kurt Zouma.

    Manchester City are currently sitting one point clear at the top of the Premier League, while also having secured first place in their Champions League group with a game to spare, despite competing with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

    Txiki Begiristain has been a crucial element of Pep Guardiola’s domination of English football at Manchester City and if the aforementioned report from ESPN is to be believed, he will stand by his associate as the Catalan strives for greatness once again.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago0046710289h
    Transfer Rumours

    Txiki Begiristain Provides Pep Guardiola With Man City 'Assurances' Ahead of January Transfer Window

    45 seconds ago
    Torres contract
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona Raise Offer to Sign Man City Star in January Following Champions League Exit

    20 minutes ago
    imago1008534379h
    News

    Mino Raiola Confirms Man City as Possible Next Destination for Erling Haaland - Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona Also Mentioned

    56 minutes ago
    imago0041965804h
    News

    Revealed: Man City's Champions League Last-16 Opponent Probabilities

    1 hour ago
    imago1007902115h
    Transfer Rumours

    Agent Jorge Mendes Opens Talks With Man City Over High-Profile £113M Forward Signing

    1 hour ago
    imago1008454098h
    News

    Man City Star 'Much Happier' in Manchester Amidst Exit Talk - Key Conversation With Pep Guardiola Revealed

    1 hour ago
    imago0023584828h
    News

    "That's What I Love About the Club!" - Man City Legend Provides Wholesome Account of Etihad Supporters

    14 hours ago
    imago0049072081h
    News

    Ferran Torres Provides Significant Fitness Update Amid Ongoing Barcelona Transfer Links

    16 hours ago