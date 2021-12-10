Txiki Begiristain Provides Pep Guardiola With Man City 'Assurances' Ahead of January Transfer Window

Manchester City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain has provided manager Pep Guardiola with 'assurances' regarding the January transfer window, according to a new report.

As the January transfer window is now on the horizon, the rumour mill is working overtime to link some of the Manchester City first-team contingent with moves away from the club in 2022.

Manchester City will be hoping to see out the remainder of the season with their existing group of players, or even a strengthened version with a January recruit, especially considering their lack of a recognised striker following events last summer.

According to a new report from ESPN journalists Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson, Txiki Begiristain has 'assured' his friend and colleague Pep Guardiola that his Manchester City squad will not be weakened in January.

While the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup are still up for grabs, the likes of Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling and Nathan Ake have all been linked with moves away, but the latest claim suggests City could turn any approaches down.

Torres and Sterling have made headlines due to potential moves to Barcelona as a part of Xavi’s rebuild, while the out-of-favour Ake has been linked with a move to West Ham in January, following long-term injuries to Angelo Obgonna and Kurt Zouma.

Manchester City are currently sitting one point clear at the top of the Premier League, while also having secured first place in their Champions League group with a game to spare, despite competing with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

Txiki Begiristain has been a crucial element of Pep Guardiola’s domination of English football at Manchester City and if the aforementioned report from ESPN is to be believed, he will stand by his associate as the Catalan strives for greatness once again.

