Under The Microscope: Manchester City's Top Three Forward Transfer Targets This Summer

Manchester City are in the hunt for a world-class striker this summer, but the post-pandemic transfer market has been as difficult a market as any. Will Pep Guardiola's side find a suitable replacement for club's greatest-ever goalscorer?

The Premier League champions are in the market for a proven goal-scorer this summer and they aren't short of options, but the opportunity to replace someone with the stature of Sergio Agüero comes few and far between.

The club have been presented with an interesting conundrum as they look to smash their transfer record for what could be the most important arrival to the Etihad Stadium in over a decade.

Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland are the top three names that have been linked with a switch to the Sky Blues this summer, and we at City Xtra are here to take a detailed look at each candidate and how they have made their way to the Etihad hierarchy's shortlist.

1. Erling Haaland

The 20-year-old is one of the world's most feared strikers and is arguably the hottest transfer prospect this summer.

The Norwegian boasts has racked up ridiculous stats since his move from Red Bull Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund and isn't short of suitors, with his £68 million release clause set to become active in 2022.

Despite Dortmund's stance that their talisman will not be sold this summer, Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, along with the forward's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, have met and held talks with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Chelsea have shown strong interest in Haaland too, but it is worth pondering upon if City would want to break their transfer record for someone who's never tested himself in the Premier League.

The striker is as ruthless a finisher as any out there and could be the ideal fit for City as they hunt for a world-class number nine.

On paper, Haaland could be the best signing City have made since David Silva and could be Sergio Agüero's heir at the Etihad Stadium, but it will be incredibly difficult to strike a deal this summer, given the financial climate in the post-pandemic transfer market.

It could very well happen that Haaland stays put at the German side next season, owing to their Champions League qualification, and then choose his next destination at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dortmund have offloaded Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. Could his teammate follow suit, but to the blue half of Manchester?

2. Harry Kane

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City had an initial bid rejected for the Spurs man, who has all but said that he wants to leave the London club this summer.

The 27-year-old has had his fair share of injuries but is still arguably among the world's most clinical finishers and has developed his game with each season at Tottenham, but has no medals to show for it.

After being a loyal servant to his club throughout their ups and downs, Kane deserves better and City will push to bring the striker justice by plotting a second bid after he returns from international duty with England.

Having bagged 166 goals and 34 assists in 245 Premier League appearances, Kane could easily smash Alan Shearer's all-time league record of 260 goals if he signs for City - a club where his goals will bring him rewards, individual and collective.

Despite his rather quiet start to the European Championships, Kane is, on his day, the best striker in the league by a country mile.

The quality of players he'd be lining up alongside at City would be a huge and much-needed relief for Kane, who is the only consistent source of goals at his current club, and having to play week-in, week-out, hasn't done his ankles any favours whatsoever.

If City play their cards right this summer, a front four of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Harry Kane would probably prove to be the best attacking quartet the country has ever seen.

3. Romelu Lukaku

"When they talk about [Robert] Lewandowski, [Karim] Benzema, [Luis] Suárez, [Harry] Kane, they would say it's a world-class level and with me, it's always about being in good form."

These are the words of arguably the world's most under-rated player, a dedicated professional who has consistently delivered the goods for whichever club he's played for - Romelu Lukaku.

"People give him a lot of stick and he is a victim on social media, but Romelu [Lukaku] is a striker who will score 20 to 25 goals for Manchester United – and any other club. His goal ratio is insane. He ­belongs to the best strikers in the world."

Those are the words of the world's best midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, who happens to be Lukaku's best mate, who shares a deadly chemistry with the former Everton talisman on the pitch.

Mr Fabrizio Romano, how long will it take for those three magical words?

After being deemed 'unfit' for the style of play at an average Manchester United side, the 28-year-old has been the main man for club and country and has well and truly proven his salt as one of the world's best strikers. But, has he really?

It would be quite the climax to his story if Lukaku joins De Bruyne at City and silences his critics once and for all.

Could his astonishing early form at the ongoing European Championships fuel a move to Pep Guardiola's side this summer?

