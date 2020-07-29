Valencia state their price for Ferran Torres - Man City to send player in opposite direction in separate deal

Valencia have stated their asking price for Ferran Torres, with the club reportedly needing to sell players 'urgently' due to their financial struggles, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Negotiations appear to be progressing in the right direction, with Manchester City seemingly highlighting Torres as their number one target in the wide-attacking position this summer. But adding that to the fact that the La Liga club need to sell players and Torres' contract entering its final year, and you have Etihad officials in a very strong position.

According to GolsMediaSports, Valencia are negotiating the sale of Ferran Torres with Manchester City, while at the same time but in a different operation, signalling their clear intention to sign Yangel Herrera from the Premier League club.

Valencia have stated they need €30M plus bonuses for Torres, and that has been 'understood' by Manchester City. Due to the fact that the La Liga club need to raise funds immediately, they have requested that City do not include players in the negotiation for Ferran Torres. In the case of midfielder Yangel Herrera, it's not been established whether it will be a loan with purchase option OR a permanent deal.

Radioesport914 in Valencia have suggested that Valencia are 'pressing' Manchester City to 'increase their offer and improve conditions' for Ferran Torres, and complete the transfer 'as soon as possible'.

Despite minor stumbling blocks in the negotiation for Yangel Herrera on the part of Valencia, it does appear as though barring any disastrous moves from Manchester City in negotiations for Ferran Torres, we should be seeing the 20-year-old in a Sky Blue shirt in the immediate future.

