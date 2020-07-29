City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Valencia state their price for Ferran Torres - Man City to send player in opposite direction in separate deal

Freddie Pye

Valencia have stated their asking price for Ferran Torres, with the club reportedly needing to sell players 'urgently' due to their financial struggles, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Negotiations appear to be progressing in the right direction, with Manchester City seemingly highlighting Torres as their number one target in the wide-attacking position this summer. But adding that to the fact that the La Liga club need to sell players and Torres' contract entering its final year, and you have Etihad officials in a very strong position.

According to GolsMediaSports, Valencia are negotiating the sale of Ferran Torres with Manchester City, while at the same time but in a different operation, signalling their clear intention to sign Yangel Herrera from the Premier League club.

Valencia have stated they need €30M plus bonuses for Torres, and that has been 'understood' by Manchester City. Due to the fact that the La Liga club need to raise funds immediately, they have requested that City do not include players in the negotiation for Ferran Torres. In the case of midfielder Yangel Herrera, it's not been established whether it will be a loan with purchase option OR a permanent deal.

fbl-esp-liga-valencia-villarreal

Radioesport914 in Valencia have suggested that Valencia are 'pressing' Manchester City to 'increase their offer and improve conditions' for Ferran Torres, and complete the transfer 'as soon as possible'.

Despite minor stumbling blocks in the negotiation for Yangel Herrera on the part of Valencia, it does appear as though barring any disastrous moves from Manchester City in negotiations for Ferran Torres, we should be seeing the 20-year-old in a Sky Blue shirt in the immediate future.

FERRAN

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Brazilian midfielder passes medical ahead of £21m move to Man City

Gremio midfielder Diego Rosa has passed a medical ahead of a move to Man City worth a possible total of around £21m, report Zero Hora.

markgough96

Brazilian midfielder passes Man City medical ahead of €24M deal - The Daily Transfer-Round-Up | #2

It's day two of City Xtra's daily transfer round-up, and it's been a busy day as the transfer market continues to wake from its slumber. There's a revelation about Kevin de Bruyne's future, talk of a Brazilian midfielder already passing a medical, and surprising news about David Silva.

markgough96

by

KdbForBallondor

Additional images of 2020/21 Man City away kit leaked ahead of Monday's release

Additional images of Manchester City's 2020/21 away kit have been leaked by EleteTSC, ahead of the scheduled release on Monday.

harryasiddall

“I am so happy at Man City” – Pep Guardiola gives an insight into his future at the club

In a recent press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola exclaimed how happy he is at the club.

Sam Puddephatt

'A star in the making' - Man City linked with bizarre bid for free agent

Manchester City could be set to sign Cameron Coxe (21) after he was released by Cardiff City, reports WalesOnline.

markgough96

Man City first-team set for surprise game BEFORE Champions League second-leg against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola's preparations for City's second-leg tie against Real Madrid in the Champions League have been revealed, and they include a friendly match, reports James Ducker in The Telegraph.

markgough96

Man City vs Real Madrid under threat following positive Covid-19 test at La Liga club

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is under threat after reports of a positive case of Covid-19 have come out from the Spanish club's camp on Tuesday afternoon.

Freddie Pye

Man City star set to sign new five-year deal 'in the coming months' - player has 'signalled intent' to finish career at the club

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has 'signalled his intent' to finish his career at the club, and is set to sign a new five-year deal at the club 'in the coming months', according to the 9320 Podcast.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona 'crazy' about signing Man City star - decision is 'up to the player'

La Liga runners-up Barcelona are 'crazy' about the prospect of signing Manchester City centre back Eric García, whether it be this summer or for free when his contract expires next year.

Hamish MacRae

Defender 'sees benefits' in Barcelona and Man City - The Daily Transfer-Round-Up | #1

We're back for our third consecutive transfer window providing you with daily updates into what is going on in the world of Manchester City transfer rumours. Day one includes the latest stories surrounding the likes of Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Pedro Porro and much more.

Freddie Pye