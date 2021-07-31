Villa Expected to Accept Jack Grealish Bid with Medical Date Anticipated, Club to Make Second £100M+ Signing - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #43

Another day, another load of transfer news to digest, as Manchester City made a record-breaking offer to Aston Villa for Jack Grealish.

The Premier League Champions will continue preparations for the new campaign on Saturday with a friendly against Barnsley at the Academy Stadium.

But behind the scenes, Pep Guardiola is preparing to add one of England's best midfielders to his squad.

Manchester City have been pursuing both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish in this summers transfer window, with the transfer of the latter taking a step closer on Friday afternoon.

As well as a comprehensive round-up of everything relating to the continually developing story regarding Manchester City’s attempts to sign the Villa skipper, we also have updates on Bernardo Silva, 15 year-old Max Alleyne, and confirmation of Dario Sarmiento's loan move.

Arrivals

Let's talk all things Jack Grealish!

As Friday brought about the most major developments of Manchester City's summer pursuit of Jack Grealish, we thought we'd dedicate an entire section of our 42nd edition to the 25 year-old.

Sit back, relax, and flick through how the day panned out!

Ashley Preece reports on Grealish dilemma - Rumour Rating: 4.5

Birmingham Live kicked off a Jack Grealish dominated day, as he claimed that the midfielder's camp were “split” over where the 25 year-old should play his football next season.

The England midfielder is apparently unsure whether he should stay at his boyhood club and lead Dean Smith’s “ambitious project” or if he should join the reigning Premier League Champions and last seasons Champions League finalists Manchester City.

Preece also claimed that it was the Blues’ win over Borussia Dortmund last season that sparked the Villa captain's determination to play in Europe’s biggest competition, as he watched Pep Guardiola’s side overcome the Bundesliga club with apparent envy.

Grealish is also City’s priority signing according to the Midlands based journalist, who went on to report that it will be next Friday when the Etihad club and Villa discover Grealish’s plans, with the player expected to return from holiday on Monday.

Things changed later in the day...

City make £100 million offer - Rumour Rating: 8.5

John Percy sparked a sudden flurry of reports, as the Telegraph’s Midlands reporter broke the news that Manchester City had made a £100 million offer for Jack Grealish.

Percy went onto to report that City were hopeful of agreeing a transfer with Aston Villa “over the next few days,” after the Blues made the midfielder their number one target.

Continued frustrations in their pursuit of Harry Kane have led to the City prioritising the signing of Grealish, according to The Telegraph.

Stuart Brennan confirms £100 million offer - Rumour Rating: 8.5

The ever reliable Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News confirmed reports of Man City’s record-breaking, nine-figure transfer offer, as he wrote that “the opening salvo in one of the summer's biggest transfers has just been fired.”

His report confirmed that of The Telegraph's, but also suggested that Manchester City sources had also confirmed that a £100 million offer had been tabled by the Blues.

Clubs refuse to comment on reports - Rumour Rating: 9.5

Andy Hampson of the Press Association reported that Manchester City had declined to comment when questioned about the reports that £100 million had been offered for Jack Grealish.

The Telegraph also wrote that Aston Villa and Jack Grealish’s agent had also declined to comment, suggesting that Friday’s report of a record-breaking bid were true.

Just last week the Champions were quick to deny links to Nuno Mendes, and also spoke out to deny their opening £100 million bid for Harry Kane, so some might say the clubs current silence is deafening…

ESPN provide details to record-breaking bid - Rumour Rating: 5

Rob Dawson of ESPN provided some further details regarding Manchester City’s offer to Aston Villa, as he suggested that it was a deal worth £100 million.

The Blues offered £90 million plus Morgan Rodgers, according to Rob Dawson, with City valuing the 19 year-old at £10 million.

Rodgers made 25 appearances in League One last season and would be open to a move to Villa Park.

Transfer will be “completed next week” - Rumour Rating: 7.5

Meanwhile, the Mail reported that Jack Grealish’s transfer from the Midlands to Manchester would be “completed next week.”

The Villa captain would earn a “significant uplift” on his current £160,000 per-week wages at the Etihad according to the report, with his £100 million move seemingly a matter of time.

Jack Grealish transfer “moving along quickly” - Rumour Rating: 9

The Athletic’s Sam Lee have described the Jack Grealish transfer saga as “moving along quickly,” after the Blues reportedly bid £100 million for the 25 year-old.

David Ornstein also reports that Aston Villa having their £25 million bid for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse is 'unrelated' to the developing situation between Manchester City and Aston Villa for the potential transfer of Jack Grealish.

Talks take a “significant step forward” - Rumour Rating: 7

The iPaper Sport have reported that talks between the two clubs took a “significant step” on Friday after a week of ongoing discussions.

They also say that Manchester City are “confident” that Grealish has decided that his future lies under Pep Guardiola, and that the Manchester City manager is expecting the Champions to complete the deal when Grealish returns from holiday next week.

Grealish to undergo City medical next week - Rumour Rating: 6

Late on in the night, John Percy provided an update to the exclusive report that kicked everything off on Friday, writing that Jack Grealish is expected to undergo a Manchester City medical early next week.

Villa to accept £100M bid - Rumour Rating: 8.5

We'll close off the comprehensive round-up of everything Jack Grealish with a significant step forward in reports, that arrived on Saturday morning.

As per Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports, Aston Villa are expected to accept Manchester City's £100 million bid for Jack Grealish - meaning it will then be left up to the player himself to decide whether he wants to move to the Etihad and complete the move.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 6.5

Let's move on to the rest of the transfer news away from Jack...

Despite facing Spurs on the opening day of the season, and continued insistence from the North London club that he is not for sale, Manchester City are still keen to agree a transfer for Harry Kane.

The iPaper report that attention will turn to agreeing a deal for the Spurs and England captain once the Blues have signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Any deal for the Spurs striker is expected to cost more than the £100 million fee mooted for Jack Grealish, meaning Manchester City could smash both their own and the British transfer record twice this summer.

Max Alleyne - Rumour Rating: 7

Rising Ballers reported earlier in the week that Manchester City had beaten the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham to the signature of 15 year-old Max Alleyne.

It has since been claimed by the The Secret Scout that Southampton will receive around £1.5 million for the sale of the 15 year-old defender to the Premier League champions.

Departures

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 7

As the Blues seemingly inch further towards a record-breaking deal to sign Jack Grealish, the future of Bernardo Silva has been thrown into increasing doubt. The 26 year-old is contracted until 2025 but has been linked with a move away from the Etihad this summer.

According to 90min, the representatives of the midfielder have been trying to “drum up” interest in the Portuguese international, who has won three Premier League titles since joining City in 2017.

The club have sold a number of academy stars already this summer as they try to fund their extravagant transfer plans, although it has been widely reported that a senior first-team player may be offloaded to help balance the books - with Financial Fair Play regulations continually lingering over the club.

Jack Gaughan and Adrian Kajumba of The Daily Mail have said that despite returning to the City Football Academy, Bernardo Silva is hopeful of leaving Manchester for Spain this summer.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both reportedly interested in the 26 year-old, who is rumoured to be unhappy at the club.

Dario Sarmiento - DONE DEAL

Manchester City's City Football Group partner club Girona confirmed on Friday that 18 year-old winger Dario Sarmiento has been loaned out to Spain for the 2021/22 campaign.

The teenager will spend the new season playing in Spain’s second division after joining from Estudiantes earlier this summer.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra