Vincent Kompany in negotiations with Man City for young striker

markgough96

Manchester City's former captain Vincent Kompany is in talks with his former side over plans to bring Lukas Nmecha (21) to Anderlecht on loan, reports Mike McGrath.

Kompany left City last summer to take on a player-manager role at his boyhood Belgian side Anderlecht. He endured a difficult start to the season but ended it strongly, prior to the league ending prematurely due to the COVID-19 crisis. 

As he plans to bolster his side's options for the 2020/21 season which is already underway in Belgium, attention has turned to Nmecha.

Anderlecht have sold Kemar Roofe this summer, so Kompany is in the window for a new striker. Nmecha has been part of City's academy since 2007. He has made three first-team appearances, making his Premier League debut as a substitute against West Ham in 2018. 

The forward, who has represented Germany and England at youth international level, has had loan spells at Preston, Wolfsburg and most recently Middlesbrough. However, he has struggled to impress, scoring only five goals throughout his time away from City.

A move to Anderlecht could be the ideal opportunity to kickstart his career, and Nmecha could benefit from the familiar tutelage of Kompany. 

