"We Are On Top Of That" - English Club's Manager Reveals Strong Admiration and Interest in Man City Striker

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has vocalized his club’s interest in signing Manchester City striker Liam Delap this summer, with the teenager linked with a whole host of loan moves to the Championship.

The Rams started their Championship campaign with a home match against Huddersfield Town last weekend, however Derby boss Wayne Rooney still has one eye on the transfer market.

Manchester City academy star Liam Delap is one of multiple Manchester based youngsters that Wayne Rooney has identified for a potential loan move, however the England youth star is subject to interest from multiple clubs.

"Of course, we have been doing our homework," Rooney told Derbyshire Live.

Wayne Rooney continued, "Liam Delap is a player I really like."

"He has connections with Derby, he came through the Academy here. Whatever Manchester City are doing with Liam, we are on top of that.”

Liam Delap has a long list of suitors in England’s second division, including the likes of both West Brom and Stoke City.

The 18-year-old, who scored 24 goals in 20 games in the Manchester City U23's Premier League 2 winning campaign, is said to be 'greatly admired' by Pep Guardiola.

However, the Manchester City boss is understanding that the striker should need to go out on loan to continue his development.

Liam Delap is one of many Manchester City youngsters earning interest from lower division English clubs, with both Tommy Doyle and Morgan Rogers also subject to loan interest from the Championship - specifically from Blackburn Rovers.

The current crop of Manchester City academy products is an impressive one, with Cole Palmer and Samuel Edozie both featuring in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven for the FA Community Shield last weekend.

The former is said to be on a ‘Phil Foden-esque’ development plan in Pep Guardiola’s first-team system.

