"We Can't Stop Business Happening..." - National Team Manager Provides Major Man City Transfer Hint Amid Ongoing Speculation

Two England stars are currently being linked with big-money moves to Manchester City this summer, in the midst of the European Championships.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (27) has been the subject of strong links away from the club this summer, with Pep Guardiola's side the most likely candidates.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa captain and midfielder Jack Grealish (25) has also been in the papers lately as a possible signing for the Premier League champions.

In the aftermath of Jadon Sancho's £73 million move to Manchester United, England boss Gareth Southgate was asked about potential other transfers for his players, and how such moves can impact the squad's preparations.

"You accept there are lots of ongoing transfer situations," said the England manager, "Nobody is coming in for talks, nobody is going out for talks. But we can't stop people's phones ringing, we can't stop business happening."

While Gareth Southgate refused to name specific players or clubs, media speculation certainly suggests that Manchester City are amongst the clubs interested in purchasing an England star this summer.

Harry Kane has been associated with a plethora of top clubs for most of his career.

The forward is on track to challenge Alan Shearer's long-standing record of 260 Premier League goals. Manchester City's links with him were taken up a notch after it was announced that their own record goalscorer, Sergio Agüero, would be leaving in the current transfer window.

Like Kane, Jack Grealish is an icon for his club.

The playmaker is one of the few who can create chances anywhere near as frequently as Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, but like Harry Kane, his importance as the talisman of his club is sure to drive up the asking price.

