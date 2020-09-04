SI.com
"We have nothing on the table on this matter.“ - Sporting Director of La Liga side on rumoured Man City target

Adam Booker

After Manchester City have been heavily linked with Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, Sevilla sporting director Monchi cooled the fire surrounding his Brazilian centre-half. 

Seville based news outlet Mucho Deportivo reported that Monchi had this to say regarding the rumours of Carlos leaving the club: “No club has called. No offer has arrived. Diego Carlos will train when the team returns and starts thinking about the Super Cup. We have nothing on the table on this matter.“

Carlos (27), who impressed in his first season at Sevilla, has been linked with a move to Premier League for the most part of the transfer window - Manchester City being the strongest link. The Brazilian defender has a release clause of £75 million.

With City still unsure of their ability to successfully negotiate a fee for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, the board may have to look elsewhere for the much needed defensive reinforcements, and Diego Carlos may be top of that list. 

