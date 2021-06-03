"We want to make him happy..." - Club CEO Opens Up on Midfielder's Future With Man City and Other European Clubs Circling

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has opened up once again on the future of in-demand midfielder Manuel Locatelli ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23 year-old Italian defensive midfielder has been a prime target for some of Europe's biggest clubs, both in Italy and from across the continent, with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City understood to be one of his admirers.

Etihad officials remain on the look out for a long-term replacement for Fernandinho - who is entering the final stages of his career in Manchester, even with a 12-month contract extension becoming a real possibility.

Speaking to Italian newspaper Tuttosport this week, Sassuolo's CEO Giovanni Carnevali has once again discussed the future of his in-demand central midfielder hinting at a possible acceptance of a transfer away from the club in the coming months.

As translated and relayed by transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano this week, Giovanni Carnevali is understood to have said, “We’ll decide [on Manuel Locatelli's future] after the Euros."

Carnevali continued, "We want to make Manuel [Locatelli] happy [selling him this summer]. Many clubs from top European leagues are interested in him."

At this stage, it remains unclear as to whether Manchester City would be one of the top European clubs willing to make a move for the player, with a switch to a higher-ranking Italian side a more realistic option.

Only recently, Locatelli was quoted as telling French news outlet L'Equipe, "I'm open to an experience abroad of Italy. PSG? I'd like this kind of opportunity, PSG is a world top club in a great city."

At the time of the quote, according to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City had been scouting the player for a 'long time', and so one would presume that they would have remained interested, while Italian giants Juventus had the player on their list.

The situation at present is described by many as being an 'open race', with Sassuolo seemingly open to entertaining various offers and creating some element of a bidding war for their star man.

