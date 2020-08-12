'We will find a solution' - Bundesliga club chief speaks about player's future amid Man City links

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has publicly discussed the future of key player David Alaba, with rumours of Manchester City's interest continuing to circulate.

The Manchester Evening News claim, however, that while Alaba is on City's radar, they have no active plans to make a bid to sign the Austria international. Instead, they will only act if Bayern were to make Alaba available on the transfer market.

That seems unlikely in light of Rummenigge's comments reported by the MEN. The Bayern chief addressed the need for a new contract for Alaba with the media on Tuesday - the defender's deal expires in 2021.

"With Alaba, I am cautiously optimistic we will find a solution...in these empty stadiums, his instructions showed how well he organised it at the back. Even with his style of play he is a very, very important player for us, we don't need to talk about that", Rummenigge said.

"I am nevertheless optimistic that at the end of the day we will find a solution that David will even end his career here. He is the first player to play again at this level like Franz [Beckenbauer] back then, taking the reins. I think David knows what he has at Bayern, and we know what we have in David", he concluded.

The comments, combined with the MEN's update on Manchester City's interest, appear to signal the end of any dreams City fans may have had of landing a player who would undoubtedly improve the side. However, anything can happen in football, and things can change very quickly.

