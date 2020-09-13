'We would listen to the proposal' - Agent of Man City midfielder admits the player is open to leaving the club

The agent of Man City midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko has confirmed that the Ukraine star is 'on the radar' of Napoli, and that the player could be used in negotiations to bring Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester, reports RadioMarte as relayed by Sport Witness.

Zinchenko (23) has been linked with a move to the Naples side in the past. His agent, Alan Prudnikov, admitted this is true. 'Zinchenko is on the radar of Naples, three years ago there were meetings', he said.

Prudnikov also opened up on the prospect of Zinchenko being used as part of the deal to sign Kalidou Koulibaly. 'We have to ask Koulibaly's agent, whom we have the utmost respect as well as the Man City management', the agent commented.

Additionally, there was no attempt to deny that it is a move that Zinchenko could be interested in. 'What if Man City called me to include Zinchenko in the negotiation? If it were do so, we would listen to Napoli's proposal and try to see what to do', Prudnikov revealed.

The comments appear to be a ploy by Zinchenko's agent to get the Ukrainian star involved in the talks, and indicates that the versatile midfielder may well be looking to leave City amid a failure to earn a regular starting spot in the team.

Zinchenko, who began his career as a midfielder, and continues to play there for the Ukraine national side, is mostly used as a left-back by Pep Guardiola. However, Benjamin Mendy and Joao Cancelo appear the preferred options there - while Nathan Ake's arrival is also likely to push Zinchenko further down the pecking order.

The makeshift left-back is a popular figure within the squad and among City's fans, but there is a recognition that a departure may ultimately be the wisest move for the player's career and City's finances.

