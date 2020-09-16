SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

“We’ll see, we still don’t know, it’s not certain...” - Napoli star speaks out on Man City transfer saga

harryasiddall

According to reports on the Transfer Podcast, Manchester City are 'getting closer' to an agreement with Napoli regarding centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. It's widely expected that the two sides will conclude a transfer.

Also, for the first time since this saga began, the player himself has broke his silence. RadioNapoli have said a fan saw Koulibaly and his wife shopping in Naples and asked him about the transfer; to which he reportedly replied:

“We’ll see, we still don’t know, it’s not certain...”

fbl-ita-cup-napoli-juventus-health-virus

His uncertainty is definitely shared with journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who says any sort of deal is currently 'blocked', with Manchester City's refusal to speak directly with Napoli following the Jorginho saga in 2018. 

Because of that, the Blues have not upped their bid and that means Napoli cannot make any moves in the current market.

In fact, Il Mattino say it's Manchester City CEO Txiki Begiristain who refuses to meet with Napoli after previous deals and is looking for 'personal revenge'.

City are also said to be targeting Sevilla's Diego Carlos and Atletico Madrid's Jose Giménez as alternatives - according to Jamie Jackson. If Napoli are not prepared to lower their demands, City may try to buy any of them with a bid markedly less than the respective release clauses. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City are happy to wait and see whether Italian giants lower price for star defender

Manchester City are happy to wait to see if Napoli lower their asking price for Kalidou Koulibaly, while the Serie A club expect movement from Manchester before the start of their Premier League season, which is less than a week away.

Adam Booker

Barcelona set to present their second offer to Man City for young centre-back

Barcelona are set to present their second offer to Manchester City for Eric García, reports Mundo Deportivo.

Adam Booker

Man City right-back set to join Spanish side

Young Brazilian right-back Yan Couto is set to join Girona on loan for the 2020/21 season, reports Catalonian newspaper L’Esportiu.

Adam Booker

Italian giants 'evaluating' Man City defender - player 'gives his approval'

The Manchester City defender looks to be on his way out this summer- and now two Italian clubs are rumoured to have joined the race for his signature.

Nathan Allen

Man City entering 'hot week' in pursuit of Napoli centre-back - player 'willing to stay'

The Senegalese centre-back reportedly called club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis to ask for a new contract if he is to stay.

Nathan Allen

Barcelona to propose another offer for Man City defender - €10 million fee mentioned

Barcelona could propose another offer to Manchester City for Eric Garcia this week, reports Spanish football writer Oriol Domènech.

Adam Booker

Man City duo return to training after quarantine restrictions

As the days tick down to the start of Manchester City’s Premier League campaign, players and staff are returning from International duty and holidays.

Adam Booker

Man City make €94M 'formal offer' for La Liga centre-back - club refer to release clause

Manchester City have made an €89 million formal offer to Atletico Madrid for central defender Jose Maria Gimenez, according to the latest reports from Spain. However, the La Liga club appear to have referred to the player's substantial release clause as a form of rejection due to their lack of intent to sell.

Freddie Pye

Zack Steffen: The man set to challenge for the number one spot?

After being pictured in pre-season training, Zack Steffen is expected to become Manchester City’s second choice goalkeeper, following the departure of Claudio Bravo after four seasons at the club. But who is the American international? What can we expect to see from him? And, could he really challenge Ederson for the number one spot?

Harry Winters

by

tomasbernal

Trio of European sides chasing Man City defender - superagent Jorge Mendes working to 'settle the deal'

Man City's Nicolas Otamendi has a trio of admirers in Europe, with his former side FC Porto leading the race to sign the Argentinean defender.

markgough96