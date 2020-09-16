“We’ll see, we still don’t know, it’s not certain...” - Napoli star speaks out on Man City transfer saga

According to reports on the Transfer Podcast, Manchester City are 'getting closer' to an agreement with Napoli regarding centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. It's widely expected that the two sides will conclude a transfer.

Also, for the first time since this saga began, the player himself has broke his silence. RadioNapoli have said a fan saw Koulibaly and his wife shopping in Naples and asked him about the transfer; to which he reportedly replied:

“We’ll see, we still don’t know, it’s not certain...”

His uncertainty is definitely shared with journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who says any sort of deal is currently 'blocked', with Manchester City's refusal to speak directly with Napoli following the Jorginho saga in 2018.

Because of that, the Blues have not upped their bid and that means Napoli cannot make any moves in the current market.

In fact, Il Mattino say it's Manchester City CEO Txiki Begiristain who refuses to meet with Napoli after previous deals and is looking for 'personal revenge'.

City are also said to be targeting Sevilla's Diego Carlos and Atletico Madrid's Jose Giménez as alternatives - according to Jamie Jackson. If Napoli are not prepared to lower their demands, City may try to buy any of them with a bid markedly less than the respective release clauses.



-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra