West Ham and Arsenal keen on signing Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko

With Manchester City sharing out the minutes at left back last season, Oleksandr Zinchenko has impressed with the minutes he played last campaign, both West Ham and Arsenal are reported to be keen on adding the Ukrainian to their squads.

Zinchenko recently lost out on the chance to qualify for the FIFA World Cup with his national side Ukraine, as a deflected effort from Gareth Bale was enough to secure a 1-0 win for Wales.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The devasting World Cup qualifying defeat was not enough to put teams off the idea of signing the full-back, with Evening Standard reporting that both Arsenal and West Ham are interested in his signature.

Reporting "Arsenal and West Ham have both expressed an interest in signing Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko."

Further going on to say that "Both sides are attracted to the idea of the Ukrainian being able to play in midfield or at left-back, with City unlikely to stand in his way if he demands a move."

Arsenal lost Kieran Tierney through Injury for portions of this season, so a move for City's number 11 would be logical in order to give them good cover.

Additionally West Ham manager David Moyes will be looking to add to his midfield options, loanee Alex Kral will not be signed after an underwhelming loan spell and club captain Mark Noble has retired following the end of last season.

