Report: West Ham Pushing For Reported Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta

Lucas Paqueta was one of the names that emerged as a potential replacement to Bernardo Silva, however, any move for the Brazil international now seems unlikely after it has emerged Silva will remain at the club.

The Brazilian midfielder is highly coveted amongst many of Europe's top clubs, thanks to his impressive performances for Lyon in France's top flight. The midfielder was signed for a fee believed to be around £18million by Lyon two years ago after a fairly poor spell with AC Milan.

The 24-year-old was signed for almost double the price by the Italian giants but failed to impress in his spell in Italy, scoring just one goal and providing three assists in his two-season spell with the club.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

However, since joining the French outfit Paqueta's fortunes have changed massively. The Brazil international has impressed since joining the club two seasons ago and his output has improved significantly in Ligue One, registering 14 goal contributions in 34 league games last season.

There have been many reports linking the Brazil man with a move to the Etihad but it seemed that any potential transfer would be dependent on Silva's future with The Cityzens.

The 27-year-old has been persistently linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the transfer window but it has emerged over recent days that any potential transfer is unlikely to be completed this window, due to Barca's current financial situation.

Pep Guardiola has also said that it looks like City's transfer business is done for the summer, so any potential move for Paqueta would seem unlikely.

And it now appears that if the Brazil star will be heading anywhere it will be to London, not Manchester. Fabrizio Romano has reported that West Ham have launched a new bid for Paqueta after their first attempt was rejected by Lyon and that the 24-year-old 'dreams' of Premier League football.

Romano states that the Lyon man's agents are currently in London to talk with West Ham officials, with The Hammers pushing to secure the services of the midfielder.

While it remains unclear as to whether The Irons can meet Lyon's valuation of Paqueta, it now seems obvious that if the Brazilian midfielder does indeed leave the French outfit this season it will not be to join The Cityzens who have never even come close to launching a formal bid for the 24-year-old.

