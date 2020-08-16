West Ham show keen interest in Man City defender - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #19/20/21

The City Xtra transfer round-up is back! After Saturday's shock Champions League exit, Manchester City's attention shifts to the upcoming season - as Pep Guardiola looks to refresh his squad after a disappointing campaign.

So, with City's 2019/20 campaign finally reaching its conclusion, the transfer season is well and truly upon us. City Xtra are here to bring you up to speed on all the latest rumours and reports over the last few days - including an update on a deal for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Judgment Day approaching for David Silva

According to Corriere dello Sport, David Silva was 'not responding' to Lazio in the run-up to Saturday's Champions League clash. The Serie A club 'wanted to understand' if they can count on the player, with the Spaniard 'meant to give them the thumbs up via a signature or an email' on Monday.

David Silva's agent and brother have apparently 'appointed a pool of lawyers to investigate the contracts' on offer. Lazio simply 'don't want to wait around for nothing to then be told no' and want clarity over the situation. If David Silva has received 'more advantageous offers' or was simply waiting for the end of City's Champions League campaign will soon be revealed, with the latter being the more probable.

Expect this deal to be completed in the coming days, with Silva's previous Champions League duties seemingly the only remaining stumbling block between Silva and his three-year-deal with the Biancocelesti.

Eric Garcia - Change of Heart?

After Eric Garcia's shock inclusion in Manchester City's lineup against Lyon, many questioned if the Spanish defender could have had a change of heart - after watching his presumed next club Barcelona be dismantled 8-2 by Bayern Munich.

After the match, Garcia refused to comment on his future, but according to SPORT, Barcelona and Garcia are still keen on a deal. Manchester City are continuing to ask for €23M + add ons for the 19-year-old, despite the prospect of losing him for free next summer.

Whether Manchester City's tough stance will remain throughout the summer will remain to be seen, with Barcelona unlikely to pay over €20M for the former 'La Masia' graduate.

Harry Winks: Gone in 60 minutes

Reports leaked from the Tottenham camp on Friday that Pep Guardiola was interested in a move for English midfielder Harry Winks. The Sun had claimed that the Manchester City manager is a 'serious admirer' of the 24-year-old and was intrigued by the prospect of developing the midfielder into his full potential.

A deal in the region of £40M was touted, but before there was time for any real speculation over a deal to begin, Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News quickly shot it down - reporting that Manchester City will not sign any holding midfielder this summer, stating that even if they were looking for reinforcements in that area, Harry Winks would definitely not be a target.

Harry Winks received the full treatment of the Manchester City rumour mill, with a potentially overpriced move on and off in around an hour.

Nmecha x Kompany?

Could Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany be dipping into his former club's pool pool of youngster again this summer? Mike McGrath of the Telegraph certainly thinks so.

The Belgian took young dutch defender Phillip Sandler on loan last season, who impressed alongside the City legend at the heart of Anderlecht's defence; now it seems that Kompany is using his close connection to his former side again, this time at the other end of the pitch.

A loan move for German U21 international Lukas Nmecha (21) is reportedly being negotiated, with the striker looking to kickstart his career after three underwhelming loan spells. Nmecha was previously linked with Celtic - who have looked after numerous City stars on loan previously - but it is presumed that a move to Anderlecht is preferred, with the Scottish giants already hoarding fantastic young talent in Nmecha's position.

Time seems to be running out for youngster who has spent over a decade with the Citizens. His next transfer will most likely be a 'now or never' move, with many at the CFA eager to see if Nmecha can fulfill his substantial potential.

Iron's in for Stones

West Ham have made Manchester City defender John Stones their top target for this summer, according to Football Insider.

The 26-year-old has two years remaining on his Manchester City contract and with no news of an extension on the horizon, the sun may be coming down on his time in Manchester.

His departure has been predicted as a part of this summer's defensive rebuild, with Arsenal and Chelsea rumoured to be interested - to the tune of £20M. However, with Chelsea reportedly closing in on Brighton's Lewis Dunk, West Ham could soon emerge as the favourites to secure the former Everton man's signature.

Kalidou Koulibaly latest

On Saturday, reports from Footmercato suggested that Fali Ramadani had reached an agreement with Manchester City over the potential wages of his client, Kalidou Koulibaly. This was despite the first transfer offer of around €55M being rejected by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

It is believed that negotiations between the clubs will begin to accelerate after Manchester City crashed out of the Champions League on Saturday, with a second bid for the Senegalese international imminent. The player has already 'exchanged' with Pep Guardiola and is 'seduced' by the prospect of a move and Manchester City's project, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Sunday's Koulibaly news had a slightly less optimistic tone, with Il Mattino reporting that the Napoli president De Laurentiis will be stubborn in his €90M valuation of the defender, a fee deemed ridiculous by Manchester City. This message has been relayed to Napoli by Koulibaly's agent, Ramadani; City will not pay over €75-80M.

However, similar reports from SportItalia as relayed by FootballItalia have claimed that despite Napoli's sky-high valuation, Manchester City remain confident that the price can be negotiated down to around €80M. All the noise from Napoli-based media is suggesting that Napoli are not desperate to sell and will be very happy to keep their star unless a lucrative offer is made.

Hopefully, the ever-changing Koulibaly story will speed towards it denouement over the course of the next week, with all reports indicating that City's Champions League exit will go a long way to providing some much-desired clarity to the situation; but at the moment, the stalemate continues.

