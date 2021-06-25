What Aston Villa Have Told Transfer Targets About Jack Grealish Future Amid Man City Interest

Aston Villa are assuring transfer targets that the club captain will be staying put after weeks of continued links with Premier League giants Manchester City.

Dean Smith's side are looking to strengthen their frontline in the summer transfer window following a stellar campaign that saw them finish 11th in the league table.

The club reportedly wish to bolster their attack among all positions, with the West Midlands outfit recently having completed the signing of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City for a fee in the region of £33 million.

According to The Athletic, club officials have informed players of interest that Grealish, whose head has been turned by the interest shown by Manchester City, will be staying at Villa Park next season.

Grealish, 25, has been heavily linked with the Premier League champions in recent months and City manager Pep Guardiola has often stated his admiration for the attacking midfielder, who has also been subject to interest from City's cross-town rivals, Manchester United.

There have been growing signs that the Birmingham club are planning for life beyond their star man and while City would need to bid a club-record fee to land one of England's rising stars, who bagged seven goals and 12 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions last season.

Despite their current options in the middle of the park, Grealish would be an important acquisition with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all planning to introduce fresh attacking talent among their ranks.

With a series of star names reportedly heading for the exit door, the Champions League finalists are preparing for a major squad overhaul and have made Grealish a 'priority target' alongside Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

It has been suggested that Grealish is interested in making the switch to the five-time Premier League champions, but it remains to be seen if the club are willing to break the bank to land their man.

It would be a statement of intent from Guardiola's side should they succeed in brokering a deal for Grealish as they aim to make a strong start to the new campaign after Champions League final heartbreak at the hands of Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

