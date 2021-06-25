What Does Jack Grealish Know About His Potential Move to Man City This Summer?

Machester City are “poised to test Aston Villa’s resolve” after the Blues’ pursuit of Jack Grealish ramped up on Friday.

Pep Guardiola has long admired the 25 year-old midfielder, with Manchester City having been heavily linked with England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, as the Premier League champions look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Speculation about a potential move from the Midlands to Manchester became rife on Friday morning, after Jim White of TalkSport reported that Jack Grealish was “close” to moving to Manchester City in a £100 million deal.

Despite of claims from both TalkSport and MailSport, James Nursey of the Mirror has reported that Aston Villa’s billionaire ownership “have no intentions of rolling over” when it comes to potentially selling their captain for a British transfer-record fee.

READ MORE: Man City centre-back set for European move in the coming days

READ MORE: City receive boost as Premier League midfielder leans towards move

Nursey’s report also says that Grealish will not be making any decisions on his future until after the European Championships, with England currently preparing to face Germany at Wembley on Tuesday, in the last 16 of the competition.

The 25 year-old is though “aware” of Manchester City’s interest, as the Premier League Champions are reportedly “poised to test Aston Villa’s resolve” with a bid that would break both their own and the British transfer record.

Dean Smith’s side are though apparently “desperate” to keep hold of their captain, with numerous reports suggesting that Villa have began talks with Grealish’s representatives around offering the midfielder an improved contract.

READ MORE: Zinchenko opens up on 'most difficult days' of his football life

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano labels Harry Kane information as '100% confirmed'

The Mirror also report that Villa have “made it clear” to those representing Grealish that they have “no intention of selling”, despite of Ashley Preece reporting that the Villa skippers representatives remain confident that he will get a move to City this summer.

The arrival of Jack Grealish would almost certainly intensify talk of the possibility of a transfer for one of Manchester City's existing first-team stars, with Bernardo Silva understood to be angling for a move away from the club after becoming unhappy with the general lifestyle in the North-West.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra