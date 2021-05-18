What Harry Kane Asked Raheem Sterling, John Stones, Phil Foden, and Kyle Walker On England International Duty

As the Harry Kane rumour mill continues to turn following yesterday's news of the Tottenham forward requesting to leave the club, further information surrounding his intentions continue to come to light.

The pursuit of the England international is now set to be one of the most hotly-contested transfer races this summer, with a number of England and Europe's biggest clubs registering an interest and also in the hunt for a top class forward this summer.

One of those clubs is quite obviously Manchester City, who have already confirmed the departure of all-time leading goalscorer, Sergio Aguero - with Barcelona and Juventus both interested in signing the 32 year-old on a free transfer in the coming months.

Despite reported interest in Borussia Dortmund's star forward Erling Haaland, the latest information to come from the Athletic would suggest that a large amount of their attention is actually on Tottenham's striker.

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

According to Jack Pitt-Brooke and David Ornstein writing in the Athletic on Tuesday, Harry Kane is understood to be Manchester City's 'first choice' striker target this summer - ahead of the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku, and as mentioned above, Erling Haaland.

Pitt-Brooke and Ornstein go on to reveal that such is the seriousness of the interest in Kane from the Etihad Stadium that Manchester City did in fact make an enquiry in the summer of 2020, however Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy - who could cause a hurdle in any fresh negotiations - turned them down.

With that being said however, and as reported in other quarters, the Athletic report that Manchester City are believed to have registered their interest in Harry Kane once again, more recently.

Perhaps what is more interesting from the viewpoint of Manchester City and their hopes of luring the 27 year-old to the North-West this summer, is what the Athletic understand the Tottenham striker did while away with England on international duty in March.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

The Athletic understand that Harry Kane asked Manchester City players with the England squad in March - of which there were four in attendance - what life is like in the north west.

After the international break, it is claimed that those players - which included Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, John Stones, and Kyle Walker - were left with one very clear impression: Harry Kane was set for a move to the Etihad.

What is quite obvious however, and what may cause an issue for Manchester City officials, is that Harry Kane would almost certainly smash their current transfer record and also break their transfer strategy when it comes to spend on individual players.

Never have City gone anywhere near the £100 million mark for a transfer, and given Daniel Levy's valuation of Kane being close to £150 million, Etihad officials may have to stretch themselves substantially in order to be taken seriously during any negotiations with the London club.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra