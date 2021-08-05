What Jack Grealish's Man City Squad Number Could Mean for Potential Harry Kane Transfer

Manchester City's latest arrival Jack Grealish has chosen the number 10 shirt at the Etihad Stadium, the club have confirmed.

The 25-year-old has selected the iconic number 10 shirt, which was worn previously by the likes of Robinho, Edin Džeko and Sergio Agüero in Manchester.

Grealish has completed a British-record £100 million switch to the Premier League champions, which has also made him the most expensive signing in Premier League history, surpassing the £89 million spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba in 2016.

After undergoing his medical at the City Football Academy (CFA) in the early hours of Thursday morning, Grealish took a tour of the Etihad Stadium and met his new teammates and manager Pep Guardiola, before he was announced as a City player.

It was reported recently that though City were far ahead in their pursuit of Grealish, the club would try and hold the number ten shirt for current Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who is desperate to seal a move to Guardiola's side before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

However, with Grealish choosing the number ten shirt, it could potentially mean that the club aren't fully convinced that they can match Daniel Levy's valuation to land Kane, who is due to return to Tottenham training by the end of the week after going on strike to try and force an exit.

It has been confirmed previously that City had an initial £100 million for Kane offer rejected by Tottenham, with recent reports suggesting that the north Londoners would only consider selling their talisman if a bid in the region of £150-160 million is put on the table.

Moreover, it has been stated that the Etihad hierarchy are ready to raise their offer for Kane to £130 million, as Pep Guardiola is keen to work with the striker, who starred for the Three Lions in the knockout stages of the European Championships this summer.

It was previously thought that Kane would go on strike by refusing to train and play for Tottenham to force a move to City, but it has emerged that he will return to club training at Hotspur Way by the end of the week, which has produced yet another twist in one of the most interesting transfer sagas in recent times.

Additionally, Kane is reportedly prepared to do 'whatever it takes' to try and convince Levy to sell him to City before the window closes, though his actions have largely been questioned by pundits and the Tottenham faithful.

Further discussions between Kane and Levy about the former's future at the club are expected to be conducted should the striker return to pre-season training later this week, but with just over three weeks until the transfer window closes, an agreement between City and Tottenham needs to be reached upon quickly for Kane to get his desired move.

