What Man City Have Told Barcelona Amid Four Star Names Being Offered To Etihad Club

According to Jonathan Smith of Goal, Manchester City are only interested in players that will strengthen their team, rather than swaps to manoeuvre the squad, amid recent reports concerning FC Barcelona.

Since the end of last season, a raft of Manchester City players have been linked to La Liga giants FC Barcelona, despite the reported financial difficulties of the Catalan club - which have been widely reported over the past 12 months.

Two players have already left the Etihad Stadium for the Camp Nou this month, in former La Masia graduate Eric Garcia and Manchester City legend Sergio Agüero - both of whom joined the club on a free transfer, after running down their contracts at the Premier League club.

Barcelona have also recently signed Netherlands international Memphis Depay on a free transfer, again showing the type of player they are in the market for during the ongoing summer window.

READ MORE: Man City stance on Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte revealed

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne reveals views on Antonio Rudiger following injury

Yet somehow, Barcelona have been linked with Manchester City stalwarts Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gündogan, and Aymeric Laporte in recent weeks.

According to Jonathan Smith of Goal, swap deals have been suggested, with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto, and Samuel Umtiti moving the other way.

This however has been ruled out, with the Premier League champions uninterested in "creative transfers" - wanting a fair valuation for their talent, and that they will not "manoeuvre [the] squad for the sake of it."

This will certainly come as music to the ears of many Manchester City fans, with some fearing that there could be a mass exodus of unhappy players over the next few weeks, or those looking for new challenges next season.

READ MORE: Man City defender clashes with journalist over claims related to future

READ MORE: Man City ready to smash Premier League record for midfielder

Smith goes on to say that relations have improved between the hierarchy of the two clubs since Joan Laporta replaced Josep Bartomeu as President of Barcelona in March, with a friendly at the Camp Nou even being organised to take place in August for charity.

This new friendly relationship won't impact any potential transfer dealings though, with the Premier League champions wanting "a realistic price for players that have already shown their quality."

High profile transfers for the likes of Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish have been heavily linked to the Etihad Stadium, and you can imagine Manchester City will be wanting money for any outgoing players to help fund these moves.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra