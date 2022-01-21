What Manchester City's Plans are With Julian Alvarez if They Complete His Transfer

Julian Alvarez will reportedly not join Pep Guardiola's first-team squad if he completes a move to Manchester City this January, according to the Manchester Evening News.

One of the most underrated aspects of Pep Guardiola's tenure as Manchester City manager is his ability to deal with key absences and maintain unprecedented success.

His domination of the Premier League is no fluke. When Manchester City were without key left-backs in the 2017/18 season, the Catalan converted central midfielder Fabian Delph into one of the best-inverted full-backs in the league.

It has been a similar story as of late; Sergio Agüero's departure from the Etihad Stadium left a void that needed to be filled. The all-time leading goalscorer was so dependable for Guardiola, and now he'd lost that particular weapon.

Since then, the Catalan was not able to bring in his prime striker targets and has deployed various candidates in a false nine system.

The success continued, with the club winning a fifth Premier League title, a fourth consecutive Carabao Cup triumph, and reaching a club-first Champions League final.

Now, today's headlines have been dominated by Manchester City's pursuit of River Plate striker, Julian Alvarez.

According to Stuart Brennan at the Manchester Evening News, the Blues are in the hunt for Alvarez, but he will not be joining Pep Guardiola's first-team squad if they manage to get a deal over the line this January.

The report adds the 21-year-old is not seen as a Sergio Agüero replacement just yet and is likely to be loaned out to one of City's sister clubs in the CFG.

This is similar to reports by Veronica Brunati in Argentina, who says City have reached an agreement with both River Plate and Julian Alvarez over a transfer.

However, she adds that, in August, if there is an opening in the squad, he will head to Manchester.

Otherwise, he will be loaned out, with the options of a possible extended stay at River in Argentina's top flight for six months, or a club in Europe to bolster his development.

