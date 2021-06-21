What Sources Are Saying About Harry Kane and An 'Official' Bid From Manchester City

Talks have well and truly gotten underway over the past few hours connecting Manchester City with Harry Kane this summer, and sources have been keen to provide the latest from a variety of different angles.

The new working week has exploded into action, with reports intensifying concerning Manchester City and their pursuit of Tottenham's star striker, who is currently away on international duty with England.

There had been an expectation that no serious moves would be made until after the European Championships had been concluded, however the latest information is that moves and conversations are already beginning to take place with finances discussed.

Here is a complete overview of what has been said and from where:

Fabrizio Romano

We'll kickstart with Fabrizio Romano, who opened up the round of reports by stating that Manchester City had made an 'official proposal' to Tottenham for Harry Kane, consisting of an initial £100 million plus an availability to include players in a deal.

Tottenham had no intention to accept the offer, while Kane wants to leave - which has been the stance from earlier on in the calendar year.

Within the same report, Romano explained that Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus would be among the potential Manchester City players to be discussed as part of negotiations with Tottenham - however, Daniel Levy wants to keep Harry Kane, and is still trying to convince him.

Club sources / Briefing

Then came the expected rejections from club sources, as Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News and Alasdair Gold of Football London stated that both Manchester City and Tottenham confirmed no official offer had been received.

But wider quarters of English press continued to push with the suggestion that the Premier League champions had intensified their interest.

The Telegraph

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph reported shortly after the word from club sources that Manchester City had informed Harry Kane that they have put together an opening offer worth up to £100 million.

Law forwards additional details surrounding the offer: An initial £85 million, plus £15 million in add-ons and first refusal on their unwanted players.

Despite this angle, Spurs sources continued to inform the Telegraph that they are adamant that they had not received any official bid, despite it being clear that Manchester City had 'begun the process' of trying to get negotiations underway.

Interestingly, Law informs that Manchester City are not expected to cap their interest in the Premier League Golden Boot winner at £100 million, but Tottenham would not accept players in exchange - with Raheem Sterling not interested in being used as a makeweight.

Daily Mail

Additional lines then followed from Sami Mokbel at the Mail, who opened his report with the information that Manchester City had launched their £100 million 'assault' on luring Harry Kane away from Tottenham, by 'expressing their intention' to sign the England captain in recent days.

Mokbel also reiterated that Harry Kane wants to leave Spurs, and that his 'preferred destination' is the Etihad Stadium.

Unsurprisingly, sources close to the deal had also informed the Mail that no formal offers have been made, but Sami Mokbel informs that it is clear the Premier League champions have 'got the ball rolling'.

Evening Standard

The final angle we'll touch upon on Monday afternoon comes from the Evening Standard and Dan Kilpatrick, who reports a very similar line to that of Fabrizio Romano earlier in the day: A bid had been launched, the option of players as makeweights was highlighted, while club sources denied the lot.

This has a long way to go, and the general understanding is that there is no way this transfer could be completed or even get close to reaching a completion before the end of the European Championships.

Harry Kane continues to focus on leading Gareth Southgate's England squad to international glory, and will be looking to drastically improve his form from the opening two games at the tournament.

