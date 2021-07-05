"What's The Problem?!" - Pep Guardiola Hits Out At Critics of Man City Amid Transfer Speculation

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has delivered his verdict on La Liga President Javier Tebas and the Spanish transfer market.

The former Barcelona boss has been involved with a series of heated exchanges with Tebas in recent years.

The La Liga Chief has been publicly critical of the investment made by the Sky Blues since Sheikh Mansour's takeover in 2008, often describing the Premier League giants as a 'club not based on football but petrol and gas', who are able to sign players in a 'not strictly legal way'.

The outspoken Spaniard was furious when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) lifted the two-year European ban imposed by UEFA on City in 2020.

Speaking to Esport based in Catalunya, Guardiola said: "There's better management there [in the Premier League]. Let Mr [Javier] Tebas learn about it, from what they do there [in Spain]. Maybe their products can sell better," as translated and relayed by Mundo Deportivo.

Guardiola defended the investment made by City over the years, which has helped them to nine domestic trophies since the manager's arrival to the Etihad Stadium in 2016.

The Catalan added: "Maybe it [football] is the only business where it's frowned upon for people to want to invest. If there are owners who want to do it and don't want any profit, what's the problem?

The ex-Barcelona midfielder eluded to the sustainable manner in which City are run and referred to Tebas' ignorant shots at the club in the past few years.

He added: "If the product is sold better and you pay more for television rights, let him [Javier Tebas] learn - he who knows everything more than anyone, who is wiser than anyone and who puts himself in the house of others."

"Maybe that's how Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Valencia will have more resources to make the necessary investments.

"If [Javier] Tebas sold the La Liga product better, would it be easier for Barcelona to have [Lionel] Messi? He [Tebas] does everything well, but then the problem is everything from other countries and other clubs."

