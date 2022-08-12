Which Bournemouth Player Would Manchester City Take?

Ahead of Manchester City taking on Bournemouth in their second game of the season on Saturday, we look at which player from the opposition could Manchester City do with.

Bournemouth are back in the big time, and will be hoping to provide a big shock against the Premier League champions on Saturday. Manchester City go into the game with a clearly superior squad, but could they do with a player off the opposition?

We here at City Transfer Room believe they could.

Lloyd Kelly could certainly help Manchester City IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Lloyd Kelly

Lloyd Kelly would certainly be a fair acquisition for Manchester City. Similar to Nathan Ake, the player can play centre-back and left-back. Lloyd Kelly was actually pursued by Liverpool before they signed Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos, and is very talented defender.

Manchester City are devoid of a senior left-back this summer, and a player like Lloyd Kelly who can help out in central defence and left-back would certainly be a player the Champions could do with.

Jordan Zemura is expected to have a breakout season. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jordan Zemura

A talented left-back who could really solved Manchester City's left-back problem. The club have just signed Sergio Gomez, but Jordan Zemura is a player with experience in the English game who is only going to grow in stature this season.

Manchester City will be expecting to win on Saturday, but Bournemouth are a well drilled outfit with some extremely talented players. They can and may cause Manchester City some interesting problems.

Read More Manchester City Coverage