Who Are Man City's Remaining Striker Options In the Final Few Days of the Summer Transfer Window?

As announced by the player himself, Harry Kane will be a Tottenham Hotspur man when the summer window slams shut next Tuesday - and now it's time for Manchester City to consider their options.

Following the news that Harry Kane will remain in North London for the foreseeable future, the Manchester City hierarchy are now left with a headache in the final days of the summer transfer window.

A small list of 'back-up options' have emerged in recent days, however the club will have to scramble to get a deal over line - if they desire to.

Let's take a look at some of the possible options for the Premier League champions in the centre-forward position ahead of what could be a manic few final days in the summer transfer window...

Erling Haaland

The Norwegian is top of the list when it comes to potentially available strikers in the transfer market.

After a stunning goal tally of 40 goals in 43 games for Borussia Dortmund last season, he has announced himself as football's next great forward. While some clubs are said to have pursued his signature this summer, such as Chelsea and Real Madrid, a move for the 21-year-old is far more likely next summer.

In the summer of 2022, a €75 million release clause in Haaland's contract will become active, with bonuses amounting to a total of €90 million - a poultry sum for arguably the most lethal striker in Europe at the moment.

As far as Manchester City are concerned, now that Harry Kane is off the table, the club will likely join the race next summer when that release clause becomes active, claims The Daily Mail.

However, according to Bild, Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raoila demanded a salary of £820,000-a-week from any buying clubs this summer - which will likely put the Etihad club off of the deal if those demands are held up next summer.

All in all, Haaland is likely the best option from a footballing perspective, however Manchester City would have to throw their wage structure out the window for any deal to be completed this summer, and will most likely wait another 12 months for the Norwegian star.

Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7 to Manchester City just sounds weird, doesn't it?

Despite that, L'Equipe dropped the bombshell earlier this week that the former Manchester United star is trying to engineer a move to the Etihad. However, at the time the forward was said to be offered to the club, City were busy focusing on Harry Kane.

With that option now gone, Manchester City may just circle back around to Ronaldo.

Betfair believe that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus, but have Manchester City as favourites to sign him if he is to move in the next week.

Although, Di Marzio goes have reported that the Blues don’t want to pay a transfer fee for Ronaldo, with Fabrizio Romano stating previously that Juventus would want €25 million for the forward.

It does not seem realistic for Manchester City to sign a 36-year-old just for one season of prolific goal scoring - it is not in the club's DNA.

However, it would certainly make for one hell of a story if it did happen...

Dusan Vlahovic

Interestingly, the Fiorentina striker was considered as Harry Kane's replacement if he were to leave Tottenham, however he could just be the man to replace Kane in the minds of the Manchester City decision makers.

Despite only emerging onto the scene this season, the Serbian is one of the hottest commodities in the forward market, with Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, and Tottenham all said to interested in him at different times this summer.

In regards to Manchester City, a deal for the striker seemed to appear out of thin air early last week.

Some outlets in Italy had reported that personal terms were already agreed between the Premier League club and the player. However, it was quickly shut down by quality sources within Manchester City - the club was still focused on Harry Kane.

If Txiki Begiristain and the rest of the Manchester City hierarchy are set on signing a striker this summer, Vlahovic is a solid option.

Reports from Florence have suggested that it would require a bid of €100 million (£85.7 million) for the Serie A outfit to even consider selling the striker. That fee is doable for Manchester City if they feel the need to get a striker in the door as soon as possible.

